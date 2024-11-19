Syracuse Crunch to Hold Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Induction Ceremony November 2
November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding an induction ceremony for the Inaugural Class of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Inaugural Class will enshrine Scott Walker, Howard Dolgon, Ed Kochian, Alan Taylor and Brian Elwell.
The Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame was created to honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to hockey in Syracuse. The Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame will be unveiled on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena following the ceremony.
Who: Scott Walker, Former Syracuse Crunch forward
Howard Dolgon, Syracuse Crunch Owner
Ed Kochian, Former Deputy County Executive for Onondaga County
Alan Taylor, Syracuse Crunch General Partner
Ashley Dastyck on behalf of Brian Elwell, Former Syracuse Blazers forward
What: Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Induction Ceremony
When: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Where: All Who Served Club, Upstate Medical University Arena, 800 S. State St., Syracuse, NY 13202
Media should use the S. State St. box office entrance and take the elevator to the All Who Served Club located on the third floor.
The Syracuse Hall of Fame inductees will be available to media following the ceremony.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
