Tucson Roadrunners Announce Partnership with Tickets for Good

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced that they have partnered with Tickets for Good to help distribute and provide access to various charities and organizations in the Southern Arizona area. Partners with Tickets for Good include Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, The Salvation Army Tucson, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona and many more. With this partnership the Tucson Roadrunners are able to help bring hockey to groups who have limited resources and are looking for new and creative ways to reward their patron and employee base. This partnership includes donated tickets and reduced-price tickets for these groups. The Roadrunners believe that this partnership is great for the community as well as for the organization itself as it's one of the pillars of the Roadrunners to give back to the community. "We love expanding our footprint in Southern Arizona and giving everyone an opportunity to experience Roadrunner hockey," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners President. "The memories that are made and the thrill for these groups to see NHL-bound players along with feeling the excitement on in the Arena brings joy to us as an organization that we have the capacity to give back." .

"We're thrilled to be working with a truly iconic franchise like the Roadrunners." said Don Orris, President of North America Business Operations for Tickets for Good. "We're really looking forward to providing opportunities for local teachers, healthcare workers, first responders and anyone doing good things within the greater Tucson community to experience the great game of hockey!"

