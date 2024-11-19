William Lagesson Reassigned to Griffins
November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned defenseman William Lagesson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Lagesson has five points (2-3-5), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 11 games with the Griffins this season and is currently on a three-game point streak (1-3-4). His plus-10 rating is tied for second among the league's defensemen and tied for third among all skaters. Last season, the 28-year-old spent the majority of campaign in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs (30 games) and Anaheim Ducks (10), showing a combined four assists, 32 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 40 outings. Lagesson, the 91st pick by Edmonton in 2014, has suited up for 100 NHL contests across four seasons and has registered 11 points (0-11-11), 54 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has 77 career AHL points (23-54-77) in 184 regular-season games since 2018-19 to go along with 130 penalty minutes and a plus-43 rating. Prior to turning pro, Lagesson spent two seasons at UMass and collected 15 points (4-11-15) in 63 outings. He earned a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2013 U17 World Hockey Challen and later paced the 2016 World Junior Championship's defensemen with two goals.
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson
(Nicolas Carrillo)
