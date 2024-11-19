IceHogs Medical Update: Athanasiou out 4-6 Weeks
November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Andreas Athanasiou is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury sustained Sunday against Chicago.
The IceHogs host the Texas Stars at the BMO Center tonight at 7:00pm.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Founding Partnership with Lexicon Bank - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Medical Update: Athanasiou out 4-6 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Abbotsford Canucks Pick up a 4-2 Victory against the Bakersfield Condors on First Stop of Road Trip - Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Spoil Field Trip Day, 4-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Look to Continue Five-Game Win Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Alex Belzile's Hat Trick Propels Wolf Pack by Checkers 5-4 in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Induction Ceremony November 2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Snag Point, Stumble in Shootout - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Night Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- William Lagesson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce Partnership with Tickets for Good - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blackhawks Recall Drew Commesso from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Has Light Week, Focuses on Lone Home Game - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- Domenic DiVincentiis Reassigned to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Grant Cruikshank - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Announce Roster Transactions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Checkers in School Day Game at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Return Home to Host the Stars Tuesday Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.