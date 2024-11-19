IceHogs Medical Update: Athanasiou out 4-6 Weeks

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Andreas Athanasiou is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury sustained Sunday against Chicago.

The IceHogs host the Texas Stars at the BMO Center tonight at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.