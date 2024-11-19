IceHogs Medical Update: Athanasiou out 4-6 Weeks

IceHogs Medical Update: Athanasiou out 4-6 Weeks

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release


Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Andreas Athanasiou is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury sustained Sunday against Chicago.

The IceHogs host the Texas Stars at the BMO Center tonight at 7:00pm.

