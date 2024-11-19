Alex Belzile's Hat Trick Propels Wolf Pack by Checkers 5-4 in Shootout

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their third consecutive victory on Tuesday morning, knocking off the Charlotte Checkers in a wild 'School Day Game' affair. When the dust settled, the Pack won their fifth straight at home thanks to a 5-4 shootout victory.

Alex Belzile capped a spectacular day with a shootout goal in the first round of the skills competition. His goal would stand as the winner, as Louis Domingue turned aside all three Checkers' attempts to preserve the victory for the Wolf Pack.

Bo Groulx wasted no time getting the Wolf Pack on the board, striking just 14 seconds into the hockey game. After a defensive zone turnover by the Checkers, Groulx collected possession and weaved his way to the goal. He backhanded a shot that beat Chris Driedger for his sixth goal of the season and the 101 st point of his AHL career.

The goal was the fastest to start a game this season for the Wolf Pack.

The Checkers, for the second straight meeting, would find a first period equalizer to even the tilt 1-1. Aidan McDonough entered the zone on the left-wing side and looked to thread a pass to the backdoor. The puck banked off a defenseman, clipped Domingue, and found the back of the net at 7:19.

The goal was McDonough's tenth of the season in just his 13 th game.

Belzile wrestled the lead back for the Wolf Pack at 15:41, scoring his second goal of the season. Belzile started a sequence in the offensive zone, winning a foot race to a loose puck. After a sliding defenseman turned away a pass to Brett Berard, the puck came to Dylan Roobroeck, who fired it toward the front of the net. Belzile collected the puck and deposited his first regulation goal of the season to restore the lead.

Domingue made a season-high 20 saves in the second period, denying the Checkers at every opportunity. Domingue made the first 15 saves of the frame, keeping the Wolf Pack ahead 2-1.

Connor Mackey was whistled for delay of game at 10:22, giving the Checkers their second power play of the contest. The Wolf Pack ripped the momentum from the visitors, however, outshooting them 3-0.

Belzile buried his second goal of the game, and first shorthanded goal of the season, at 10:33 to give the Wolf Pack a 3-1 lead.

Adam Sýkora won the puck just inside the offensive zone and found Belzile, who deked out Mike Benning, deked out Driedger and went upstairs on a backhand shot for the Wolf Pack's fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Nathan Sucese had a shorthanded breakaway later in the period but was denied by Driedger, keeping the game at 3-1 through two periods of play.

Ryan McAllister drew the Checkers back within a goal at 2:07, blasting home his sixth goal of the season. With Belzile in the penalty box for high-sticking, Trevor Carrick connected with McAllister in the right-wing circle. His one-timer beat Domingue, making it 3-2.

Justin Sourdif tied the game just over three minutes later, sniping home his first goal of the season from the slot at 5:45. Kyle Criscuolo then gave the Checkers their first lead of the tilt at 9:37, firing home his seventh goal of the season from the slot.

The Checkers' three goals came in a span of 7:30, making it 4-3.

The Wolf Pack power play would even the affair once again at 10:23, as a loose puck came to Belzile in front of the goal. Belzile went to the backhand and lifted the puck over Driedger's right pad, completing his first hat trick as a member of the club.

Domingue would pick up the secondary assist, his second of the season.

After the rest of regulation and overtime failed to produce a winner, the sides went to the shootout. Belzile's goal was the lone tally, giving the Wolf Pack their first shootout win of the season.

The victory pushes the Wolf Pack to 8-1-0-0 at home this season.

The Pack is back Saturday night when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for the third installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' this season.

Hockey Fights Cancer affects so many individuals. On Saturday night, we want to celebrate and continue to fight for those who have fought so hard against this disease. Not only do we #RunTogether, but we also #FightTogether. #IFightFor signs will be available on the concourse for fans to fill out for our in-game light ceremony.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.