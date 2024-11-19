Canucks Spoil Field Trip Day, 4-2
November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (6-5-3, 15pts) fell on Field Trip Day in front of 6,360 students to the visiting Abbotsford Canucks (7-8-0, 15pts), 4-2. Phil Kemp (1st) had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist, and fighting major. Alex Kannok Leipert (1st) scored his first as a Condor against his former club.
The Condors are home Friday for $3 Beer Friday/$5 Knit Cap Night (click here for tickets) and a Skate with the Team Sunday at 2 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack. Click here to purchase now!
