Canucks Spoil Field Trip Day, 4-2

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (6-5-3, 15pts) fell on Field Trip Day in front of 6,360 students to the visiting Abbotsford Canucks (7-8-0, 15pts), 4-2. Phil Kemp (1st) had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist, and fighting major. Alex Kannok Leipert (1st) scored his first as a Condor against his former club.

The Condors are home Friday for $3 Beer Friday/$5 Knit Cap Night (click here for tickets) and a Skate with the Team Sunday at 2 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack. Click here to purchase now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.