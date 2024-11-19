T-Birds Announce Roster Transactions
November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades. In a corresponding move, defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet has been reassigned to the Everblades.
In a separate transaction, the Thunderbirds and forward Greg Meireles have mutually agreed to his release from his AHL contract.
Biakabutuka, 22, has skated in eight games for the Everblades, posting a goal and two assists. Gaudet, 21, has seen action in two games this season for Springfield, recording four penalty minutes.
The T-Birds look to extend their point streak to four consecutive games as they rematch with the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.
