T-Birds Announce Roster Transactions

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Arshdeep Bains

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades. In a corresponding move, defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet has been reassigned to the Everblades.

In a separate transaction, the Thunderbirds and forward Greg Meireles have mutually agreed to his release from his AHL contract.

Biakabutuka, 22, has skated in eight games for the Everblades, posting a goal and two assists. Gaudet, 21, has seen action in two games this season for Springfield, recording four penalty minutes.

The T-Birds look to extend their point streak to four consecutive games as they rematch with the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

