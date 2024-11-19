Domenic DiVincentiis Reassigned to Norfolk

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

DiVincentiis, 20, holds a 2-3-0 record, supported by a 2.24 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage through five appearances with the Moose this season. Prior to embarking on his professional career, the Bolton, Ont. product played in 117 OHL games for the North Bay Battalion, amassing a 77-26-7 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. DiVincentiis was a seventh round pick (207th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Moose are back on home ice for a pair of games this week against the Chicago Wolves. Thursday, Nov. 21 is the club's first Project 11 School Day Game of the season, set for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. Saturday, Nov. 23 is the 25th Season Game, slated for a 2 p.m. start. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.