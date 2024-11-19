Blackhawks Recall Drew Commesso from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Commesso, 22, has played in six games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 2-4-0 record with a 3.71 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center Tuesday, November 19 th to host the Texas Stars. Click here for tickets.

