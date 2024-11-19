Henderson Silver Knights Announce Founding Partnership with Lexicon Bank
November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that Lexicon Bank is the latest member of the Silver Society, and the Official Bank of the Henderson Silver Knights. The Silver Society is an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, Lee's Family Forum, and America First Center.
"Lexicon Bank was created by Southern Nevadans for Southern Nevadans, and they have a reputation for putting their customers first - just like us at the Henderson Silver Knights," said Gabe Mirabelli, CBO of Foley Entertainment Group Minor League Sports Properties. "Our team is incredibly excited to welcome Lexicon Bank to the Silver Society, and to embark on this new founding partnership with them."
"At Lexicon Bank, we believe that strong communities are built on shared values of teamwork, dedication, and giving back. Our partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights reflects our commitment to supporting the vibrant community we serve," said Russell Rosenblum, Lexicon Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Together, we strive to create opportunities for growth and connection, both on and off the ice, as we work toward a brighter future throughout Southern Nevada."
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights, as it deepens our commitment to the community and extends our presence into the heart of Henderson," said Stacy Watkins, Lexicon Bank President and CEO. "At Lexicon Bank, we proudly serve our community with a genuine community banking approach. Much like the Henderson Silver Knights, we were locally born and are equally dedicated to positively impacting Southern Nevada, creating opportunities for growth and success for those we serve."
As a member of the Silver Society, Lexicon Bank will become the naming rights partner of the Apothecary lounge located on the event level of Lee's Family Forum. They will also have their logo featured in the ice during Henderson Silver Knights home games.
