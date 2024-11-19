Wolf Pack Host Checkers in School Day Game at XL Center

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack look to win three straight games for the first time this season as they welcome the Charlotte Checkers back to town for the second time during their current six-game homestand.

The puck drop is set for 11:00 a.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers this season. It is the second of five meetings at the XL Center. The Checkers will return to the Connecticut capital for two more games this season, visiting on Feb. 7, 2025, and April 16, 2025.

The Wolf Pack will make two trips to North Carolina to play four games, visiting the Checkers on Jan. 18 and 19, 2025, and Feb. 15 and 16, 2025.

The Wolf Pack took the first meeting this season, doubling up the Checkers 4-2 at the XL Center last Friday night. Tied 1-1 through two periods of play, Victor Mancini scored his first career AHL goal 3:23 into the third period to give the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost. Brandon Scanlin blasted home the game-winning goal 3:02 later, beating Chris Driedger from the right-wing circle.

John Leonard drew the Checkers within one at 15:05, but Casey Fitzgerald potted an empty net tally at 17:19 while on a four-on-six penalty kill to cement the victory.

The Wolf Pack have won the last two head-to-head regular-season meetings and four of the last five against the Checkers, including the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack improved to 7-1-0-0 at the XL Center with a 4-2 victory over the Providence Bruins on Saturday night.

Connor Mackey scored his second career game-winning goal 8:15 into the third period, making it a 3-1 game at the time.

Blake Hillman and Vinni Lettieri exchanged goals in the first period, while Dylan Garand made 13 saves in the second period to force the game to the final stanza deadlocked 1-1.

Fitzgerald's second goal of the weekend at 5:42 gave the Wolf Pack the lead, while Mackey's insurance marker at 8:15 proved to be the difference.

Marc McLaughlin got the Bruins within one at 16:12, but Matt Rempe's first of the season cemented the victory at 16:35. Rempe finished the game with two points (1 g, 1 a), and a team-high seven shots.

Both Brett Berard and Adam Sýkora recorded two assists in the victory.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with six and points with eleven (6 g, 5 a).

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers dropped their second straight 4-2 decision on Saturday night, falling to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

After no goals came in the opening stanza, Simon Robertson's first career AHL goal got the Thunderbirds on the board 2:30 into the second period. Marcus Sylvegard's sixth of the season at 5:57 put the Thunderbirds up 2-0, but the Checkers would storm back.

Trevor Carrick blasted home his fourth goal of the season on the power play at 19:58, making it a 2-1 game. Marek Alscher then scored his first career AHL goal at 2:23 of the third period, tying the game 2-2.

Matthew Peca broke the tie at 14:31, potting the eventual game-winning goal. Dylan Peterson's empty-net tally at 19:20 would put the result out of reach.

Aidan McDonough leads the Checkers in goals with nine, while Kyle Criscuolo leads the team in points with 14 (6 g, 8 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 10:45 a.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back Saturday night when the Thunderbirds come to town for the third installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' this season.

Hockey Fights Cancer affects so many individuals. On Saturday night, we want to celebrate and continue to fight for those who have fought so hard against this disease. Not only do we #RunTogether, but we also #FightTogether. #IFightFor signs will be available on the concourse for fans to fill out for our in-game light ceremony.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

