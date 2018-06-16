Chasers Take Opener in Reno, 9-5

TACOMA, WA (June 16) - Jack Lopez hit a key 3-run homer, and the Storm Chasers defeated Reno 9-5 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Omaha jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st; Billy Burns singled, Jack Lopez hit into a fielder's choice, and with 2 out, Lopez stole 2nd. Ryan O'Hearn drove Lopez home with a single, and advanced to 2nd on the throw home. Logan Moon followed with an RBI single, scoring O'Hearn.

Reno tied the game with a 2-out uprising in the 2nd; after Glenn Sparkman retired the first two batters, Juniel Querecuto singled and Kristopher Negron homered to right field.

In the top of the 4th, the Chasers seized the initiative with a 5-run inning. Humberto Arteaga began the rally with a 1-out double, and Parker Morin drove him in with a single. Terrance Gore also singled, and Jack Lopez blasted a 3-run homer to make it 6-2. A Jorge Bonifacio single and a Ryan O'Hearn double plated another run for Omaha, putting them ahead 7-2.

Socrates Brito reduced the lead to 7-3 with a home run in the bottom of the 5th, but the Chasers regained the 5-run advantage in the 6th, as Billy Burns singled, stole 2nd, and scored on a double by Jorge Bonifacio.

Sparkman (W, 4-0) worked through 5 innings for Omaha, holding Reno to 3 runs while scattering 10 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Alex Young (L, 2-2) tossed 6 innings for Reno; he was tagged for 8 runs on 14 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Humberto Arteaga extended Omaha's lead to 9-3, lining an opposite-field home run in the top of the 7th.

Eric Stout pitched the 6th and 7th innings, and Kevin Lenik tossed the 8th and 9th, sealing the win despite a 2-run homer by Michael Perez in the final frame.

The Storm Chasers (31-36) will continue the series in Reno tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 Central. LHP Jon Dziedzic (3-5, 3.03) will toss for Omaha, while the Aces will send RHP Bradin Hagens (2-3, 6.75) to the mound.

