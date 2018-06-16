Dodgers Open Series with 8-1 Win Against 51s

Oklahoma City - Guillermo Moscoso pitched five shutout innings and drove in three of the first four runs of the game in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 8-1 win against the Las Vegas 51s Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Moscoso doubled his career RBI total with the outing, connecting on a RBI groundout and two-run double in the game, while holding the 51s to four hits through five innings.

Matt Beaty went 4-for-4 for the Dodgers with two doubles, a RBI and scored three runs. Rocky Gale collected three hits, including two doubles, two RBI and a run scored as the Dodgers racked up 16 hits in front of a sellout crowd of 11,135.

Oklahoma City (40-24) has now won three straight games, improving to 26-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

Saturday also marked the third straight game the Dodgers held an opponent to one run, as Oklahoma City opened a four-game series against the 51s.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, starting pitcher Moscoso connected on a RBI groundout to put the Dodgers on the board, 1-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Beaty hit a one-out single into center field and scored on Gale's RBI double into left field - his second double of the game - for a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with a two-out walk by Angelo Mora later in the inning. Moscoso stepped up to the plate next and laced a two-run double into left field to boost the Dodgers' lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Moscoso entered the game with three career RBI over 10 Minor League seasons and five Major League seasons combined.

Mora's RBI single into left field in the fifth inning gave Oklahoma City a 5-0 advantage.

The 51s (28-41) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning, but Oklahoma City reliever Pat Venditte retired the next two batters to keep Las Vegas off the board.

Beaty lined a RBI double into center field for his fourth hit of the night to extend the Dodgers' lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning. Gale followed with a RBI single for a 7-0 lead.

The 51s broke through the shutout in the seventh inning with a RBI double by Zach Borenstein to cut the Dodgers' lead to 7-1.

A RBI double lined into right field by Alex Verdugo brought home the Dodgers' eighth run of the night as Oklahoma City compiled eight extra-base hits - one shy of their season high total.

Moscoso (3-4) earned the win, allowing two walks and four strikeouts.

Las Vegas starting pitcher Chris Flexen (4-6) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs and 11 hits over 5.0 innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue their series against the Las Vegas 51s at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

