Dodgers Open Series with 8-1 Win Against 51s
June 16, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release
Oklahoma City - Guillermo Moscoso pitched five shutout innings and drove in three of the first four runs of the game in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 8-1 win against the Las Vegas 51s Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Moscoso doubled his career RBI total with the outing, connecting on a RBI groundout and two-run double in the game, while holding the 51s to four hits through five innings.
Matt Beaty went 4-for-4 for the Dodgers with two doubles, a RBI and scored three runs. Rocky Gale collected three hits, including two doubles, two RBI and a run scored as the Dodgers racked up 16 hits in front of a sellout crowd of 11,135.
Oklahoma City (40-24) has now won three straight games, improving to 26-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.
Saturday also marked the third straight game the Dodgers held an opponent to one run, as Oklahoma City opened a four-game series against the 51s.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, starting pitcher Moscoso connected on a RBI groundout to put the Dodgers on the board, 1-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Beaty hit a one-out single into center field and scored on Gale's RBI double into left field - his second double of the game - for a 2-0 Dodgers lead.
The Dodgers loaded the bases with a two-out walk by Angelo Mora later in the inning. Moscoso stepped up to the plate next and laced a two-run double into left field to boost the Dodgers' lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Moscoso entered the game with three career RBI over 10 Minor League seasons and five Major League seasons combined.
Mora's RBI single into left field in the fifth inning gave Oklahoma City a 5-0 advantage.
The 51s (28-41) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning, but Oklahoma City reliever Pat Venditte retired the next two batters to keep Las Vegas off the board.
Beaty lined a RBI double into center field for his fourth hit of the night to extend the Dodgers' lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning. Gale followed with a RBI single for a 7-0 lead.
The 51s broke through the shutout in the seventh inning with a RBI double by Zach Borenstein to cut the Dodgers' lead to 7-1.
A RBI double lined into right field by Alex Verdugo brought home the Dodgers' eighth run of the night as Oklahoma City compiled eight extra-base hits - one shy of their season high total.
Moscoso (3-4) earned the win, allowing two walks and four strikeouts.
Las Vegas starting pitcher Chris Flexen (4-6) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs and 11 hits over 5.0 innings with four walks and four strikeouts.
The Dodgers continue their series against the Las Vegas 51s at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Tomorrow is a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday, featuring pregame player autographs, a mascot meet-and-greet, face painters, inflatables and postgame kids run the bases. Five hundred OERB Player of the Month posters, featuring May winner Joe Broussard, will be available to children ages 12 and under as they exit the ballpark Sunday.
Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.
Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2018
- Chihuahuas Drub Memphis 13-1 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodgers Open Series with 8-1 Win Against 51s - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers Rally Late To Defeat Cubs, 5-4 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Redbirds Roughed up by Chihuahuas - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Edged by Rainiers in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Sky Sox Fall to Bees in Series Opener Saturday - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Pitching Shines in Colorado Springs - Salt Lake Bees
- Trent Thornton flirts with a no-hitter through 7.2 hitless, 8.0 shutout innings on Saturday night in Texas - Fresno Grizzlies
- Round Rock Barley Avoids No-Hitter in 6-1 Loss to Fresno - Round Rock Express
- Camarenaâ??s tough start digs a hole for River Cats early in 4-3 loss - Sacramento River Cats
- Guerra Dominant in Save, Cakes Hold off Sacramento - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds Honored by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as "Professional Team of the Year" - Memphis Redbirds
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. Omaha - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-33) at Albuquerque Isotopes (32-35) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (40-27) at El Paso Chihuahuas (33-35) - Memphis Redbirds
- Texas Rangers INF Elvis Andrus Begins Rehab in Round Rock - Round Rock Express
- OKC Takes Series from Salt Lake - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Slaughter I-Cubs, Win Fourth Consecutive Series - Reno Aces
- Aces Trump I-Cubs, Take Series 2-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Rainiers Take Series from Omaha, 5-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Marjama, Lawrence Lead Rainiers To 5-2 Victory Over Omaha - Tacoma Rainiers
- Mateo's Homer in 10th Leads Sounds to Win - Nashville Sounds
- Chihuahuas Rally but Fall in 10 - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.