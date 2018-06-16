Sounds Fall to Isotopes in Slugfest

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Anthony Garcia smacked a pair of homers, and Jorge Mateo went 3-for-4 with an RBI, but the Nashville Sounds were outslugged 10-6 by the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night at Isotopes Park. The clubs combined for 29 hits, and the Sounds fell to 2-2 so far on their seven-game road trip.

The Sounds never enjoyed a lead but fought back several times. They were down 3-0 after an inning when Garcia crushed his first homer off Brett Oberholtzer in the second. The Isotopes scored twice in the fourth to make it 5-1, but Nick Martini delivered an RBI single in the fifth, and Mateo scored on an error to cut the deficit to 5-3. Martini's single moved his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest by a Sound since 2010. He's also reached base safely in 49 games in a row.

Starter James Naile battled to get through six innings and save an overworked bullpen. He gave up two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth, yielding a career-high eight runs on 14 hits over six frames in the loss. Garcia's second homer came in the sixth inning, Martini doubled home Mateo in the seventh, and Mateo plated BJ Boyd with a single in the eighth to pull the Sounds within 8-6. But J.B. Wendelken allowed a two-run homer in the eighth to Raimel Tapia, and D.J. Johnson notched a four-out save for the Isotopes to end the game. Mateo's three hits were his highest total in a game since May 3.

The Sounds continue the four-game series Sunday night when right-hander Raul Alcantara (3-1, 4.67) makes a spot start against left-hander Sam Howard (3-4, 4.68). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

