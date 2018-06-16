Rainiers Rally Late To Defeat Cubs, 5-4

TACOMA, Wash. - A three-run eighth inning propelled the Tacoma Rainiers (35-34) to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Iowa Cubs (25-41) during the series opener Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Shortstop Zach Vincej (2x4, R, RBI, 2B), left fielder John Andreoli (2x3, 2 R, 2B) and catcher Chris Herrmann (2x3, RBI, 2B) powered the Tacoma offense as the Rainiers improved to 23-11 when scoring the final run.

Tacoma starter Christian Bergman allowed three runs across six innings while striking out three and walking just two in his 15th start of the year for the Rainiers.

A pair of home runs from Victor Caratini and David Bote during the top half of the first gave Iowa an early 2-0 lead.

Herrmann rose to third on the team with 24 RBI after doubling to right field during the bottom half to score Andreoli and pull the Rainiers within one at 2-1.

Caratini launched his second homer of the game in the third inning to extend Iowa's lead, but Vincej managed to score on a passed ball during the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Iowa managed to extend its lead in the top of the eighth when Taylor Davis lined an RBI single to center to make it 4-2, but the Rainiers battled back in the bottom half to score two runs on wild pitches and tie the game at 4-4. Vincej then stepped to the plate and delivered a go-ahead RBI single to left to give the Rainiers a 5-4 lead.

Tacoma relievers Anthony McIver (1.0) and Shawn Armstrong (1.0) tossed a pair of scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to solidify the Rainiers victory. McIver was credited with his first win of the season while Armstrong earned his second save.

The Rainiers and Cubs return to action Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. for game two of the current four-game series. Right hander Alec Mills (3-5, 3.76) will get the start for Iowa and Tacoma has yet to announce a starter.

