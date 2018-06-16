Redbirds Roughed up by Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (41-28) suffered their worst defeat of the season Saturday night in El Paso, Texas, losing the series opener to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 13-1.

The 13 runs were the most allowed by the Redbirds this season, and the 12-run margin of defeat was the largest of the year. El Paso scored six runs in the second, three in the fourth, two in the seventh, and two in the eighth. Seven of El Paso's 15 hits on the night went for extra bases.

Daniel Poncedeleon started and went 3.1 innings in his return from St. Louis, and he allowed eight runs, two earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts. A pair of Memphis relievers gave up five runs in 4.2 innings of work to finish the game.

Max Schrock, Carson Kelly, Adolis Garcia, and Randy Arozarena all had two-hit games to account for Memphis' hit total on the night. Kelly drove in Memphis' only run of the game in the sixth inning.

The Redbirds were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Memphis and El Paso have three more games out west, continuing tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. (CT), before the Redbirds

