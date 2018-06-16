Chihuahuas Drub Memphis 13-1
June 16, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Carlos Asuaje hit the second cycle in El Paso Chihuahuas history Saturday in a 13-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds. It was the first cycle of Asuaje's professional career. The Chihuahuas' previous cycle was hit by Taylor Lindsey on July 19, 2016, also in a home game against the Redbirds.
The Chihuahuas scored six times in a 10-batter bottom of the second inning and the Redbirds never mounted a comeback threat for the remainder of the game. El Paso added multiple runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings. Asuaje finished the night 4-for-5 with five RBIs. El Paso catcher Brett Nicholas went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the win.
All nine spots in the El Paso batting order reached base on a hit or a walk. Luis Perdomo allowed one run in six innings to record his fourth win. Brothers Luis and Ramon Urias played against each other in the game.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/redbirds-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/16/542606#game_state=live,game_tab=,gameT2606
Team Records: Memphis (41-28), El Paso (34-35)
Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Memphis RHP Chris Ellis (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso RHP Seth Simmons (0-0, 1.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 13 Memphis 1 - Saturday
WP: Perdomo (4-2)
LP: Poncedeleon (5-3)
S: None
Time: 2:48
Attn: 8,473
