Chasers Drop Series Opener to Stripers 4-1
April 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers kept within striking distance Tuesday night, but dropped the series opener to the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night 4-1, the first ever meeting between the two clubs.
Four of the five total runs scored in the game came home on sacrifice flies, beginning in the first inning as the Stripers promptly jumped ahead 1-0 after a leadoff triple and sac fly two batters into the game.
Gwinnett stayed ahead 1-0 until the seventh, as starting pitchers Mike Mayers and Michael Soroka went pitch-for-pitch into the back half of the game. For Omaha, Mayers held the opposition to just the one run on three hits over 6.0 innings with a pair of strikeouts, his first quality start and the second thrown by a Chasers pitcher this season.
For Gwinnett, Soroka fired 6.0 scoreless frames, holding Omaha to four hits with five strikeouts. The Storm Chasers got onto the board as soon as the Stripers went to the bullpen, as Angelo Castellano plated Logan Porter with a sacrifice fly for the club's lone run of the game, following Porter's first of two doubles in the game.
While Jackson Kowar (2-2) worked out of trouble in the seventh, he surrendered one run in the eighth on a single and sac fly to give Gwinnett the lead back, then a pair of Kowar's runners inherited by Evan Sisk scored in the ninth for insurance.
After a double from Porter and walk by Freddy Fermin, Omaha brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth but could not score any more, falling in the series opener.
Jonathan Heasley takes the mound for Omaha Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. CT from Werner Park as the Storm Chasers look to even the series.
