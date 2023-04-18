Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 at Norfolk

Rochester Red Wings (5-9) vs. Norfolk Tides (10-4)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tommy Romero (0-1, 9.82) vs. LHP Cole Irvin (NR)

ON TO THE NEXT ONE: The Wings drop the series finale against Buffalo, 9-6, Sunday afternoon after winning four consecutive games...despite the loss, the Rochester offense picked up double-digit hits for the fifth straight game, including hits from seven different Wings...DH Matt Adams went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI, and LF Franklin Barreto homered for the fourth time in the series, while 2B Darren Baker extended his hit streak to six games...RHP Cory Abbott took the loss for Rochester, working four innings, allowing four earned on five hits with five strikeouts...the Wings travel to Norfolk for the first time since 2019 for a six-game set against Baltimore's top affiliate beginning Tuesday night, with RHP Tommy Romero making his second start of the season in the opener.

NOTHING WAS THE SAME: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 67 hits over the past five games, ranking atop all teams in professional baseball over that span (4/12)...

- The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 batting average (52-for-274)...over the last five games, they've hit .362 (67-for-185).

- Rochester has collected 18 extra-base hits in the last five games, compared to 17 through the first nine games.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu continues to be a force in his return to Rochester, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored Sunday afternoon...Alu has now hit safely in all four games with the Wings this season, going 7-for-17 (.412)...

Dating back to last season, the Boston College alum now carries a hitting streak of 18 games with the Red Wings, hitting .438 (32-for-73) dating back to 9/11/22.

BUSY WEEK AT THE BAKERY: 2B Darren Baker extended his hitting streak to six games in the loss Sunday, turning in a 1-for-4 day at the plate while walking once in the series finale...the lefty finished this series against Buffalo with a .500 average (14-for-28) with a home run, triple, double and three RBI...

Baker is the only Red Wing to appear in all 14 games this season.

FAMILIAR FOE: Wings OF Yadiel Hernandez comes into Tuesday night's game in Norfolk with a .714 (5-for-7) batting average against Tides starting pitcher, LHP Cole Irvin, including a double...

Matt Adams and Richie Martin Jr. are the only other Wings' to face Irvin, each going 0-for-2.

FRANKLIN BA-RAKE-O: Veteran UTL Franklin Barreto is coming off a series against Buffalo in which he homered four times, hitting .467 (7-for-15), adding a pair of doubles and seven RBI in five games...the Venezuela native is now tied with Matt Adams for the Wings lead in home runs (4)...

Barreto has collected an extra-base hit in four consecutive games, the longest active streak in the International League.

This hot streak followed an 0-for-9 start to the season.

ROCHESTER CONNECT...AGAIN: The Wings head into Norfolk to face a scorching hot 10-4 Tides squad who sit atop the International League East division...Rochester native and McQuaid Jesuit product Greg Cullen takes on his childhood team in the Rochester Red Wings, just as Ernie Clement did with Buffalo last week, and Danny Mendick with Syracuse the week before that...

Cullen has collected four hits in seven games for the Tides, including a homer.

