Sogard Drives in Lone Run, WooSox Drop Series Finale to Columbus

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Columbus Clippers (8-7) finished off a dominant week against the Worcester Red Sox (6-8) with a 10-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park in front of 8,031.

Three batters in to the game, Bo Naylor put the road team on top with a solo home run to right, his second long ball of the week. Then, leading 1-0 in the second, Columbus added to its lead-Jhonkensy Noel doubled with one out, and after a walk and a flyout, Daniel Schneeman singled home a pair of runs to make it 3-0.

The WooSox got one back in the second, a rally that began with back-to-back one out singles from Greg Allen and Ronaldo Hernandez. After a popout, Nick Sogard delivered an RBI single to right for Worcester's first run.

Sogard is off to a .381/.536/.571 start to the season; the 25-year-old has hits in six of eight games.

The 3-1 scoreline held until the fifth, when the Clippers busted the game wide open. Reliever Taylor Broadway tossed a dominant first two innings, but ran in to trouble to start his third inning of work. He walked the leadoff man, then struck out the next before allowing a double to Richie Palacios. Bryan Rocchio followed with a two-run single, and after Broadway exited, Oddanier Mosqueda allowed a walk, RBI single, passed ball and a two-run home run, the last of which came to Noel.

Cam Booser and Jake Thompson were strong out of the bullpen, posting runless frames in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

In the ninth, Noel extended the lead to 10-1 with an RBI double, plating Zack Collins. Offensively, the WooSox failed to score in their final seven offensive innings.

The loss gives Worcester its seventh defeat in its last eight games.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a six-game road series on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. On the mound, top pitching prospect Bryan Mata (0-1, 6.43) is set to start. Radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.

