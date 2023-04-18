Flurry of Roster Moves Announced Tuesday

April 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's road game against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) from Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

RHP Nick Padilla was added to the Chicago White Sox to serve as the team's 27th player for today's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. Padilla, 26, is a member of Chicago's 40-man roster. With the Knights this season, the Bronx, NY native is 0-0 with a 1.23 ERA in six relief appearances (7.1 IP). He's allowed just one earned run over that span.

RHP Sean Burke was activated off Charlotte's Injured List today and will get the start tonight in game one of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY at 6:05 p.m. Tonight's start will be Burke's 2023 season debut. He went 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in two starts with the Knights last season. Burke, 23, posted a 2-7 record with a 4.81 ERA in 19 starts with Double-A Birmingham last year as well. He tallied 99 strikeouts over 73.0 innings pitched with the Barons. He began the 2022 season with High-A Winston-Salem and went 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six games (five games started) with the Dash. Burke, a native of Worcester, MA, was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the third round of the July 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

LHP Ricardo Sánchez was placed on the Temporary Inactive List today. In three games with the Knights this season (one start), Sanchez is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA (6.2 IP).

LHP Andrew Perez was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. In three games with the Knights this season, Perez is 1-0 with a 10.38 ERA (4.1 IP). Last season, the 25-year-old led the International League in games pitched with 59. He went 3-4 with two saves and a 5.74 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched with the Knights in 2022.

This season, seven players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14), OF Adam Haseley (April 16) and RHP Nick Padilla (April 18). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.