Amaya Powers Jacksonville to 3-2 Win Over Nashville
April 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Thanks to two home runs from Jacob Amaya, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ended a three-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Sounds Tuesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp (8-7) drew first blood in the second frame. Jerar Encarnacion and Jacob Amaya went back-to-back for home runs off Nashville (8-8) starter Adrian Houser (0-1).
Jacksonville added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Amaya smashed his second home run of the game to extend the Jacksonville lead to 3-0.
After putting up five consecutive scoreless frames, Jacksonville starter Chi Chi González (2-1) found himself in a small jam in the sixth. Sal Frelick and Keston Hiura both reached to begin the inning. With one down and runners on first and second, Gonzalez induced a double play to escape the Nashville threat.
Gonzalez finished off a fantastic outing with seven scoreless frames, allowing just three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Nashville finally broke through in the eighth inning against Jacksonville reliever Dylan Bice. Blake Perkins led off the inning with an infield single. Frelick followed with a double, scoring Perkins for Nashville's first run of the game. Two batters later, Abraham Toro sliced a double to score Frelick, making the score 3-2.
Will Stewart came in to close things out for Jacksonville in the final frame. After surrendering a leadoff triple, Stewart settled in and retired the next three batters, picking up his first career save.
Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app..
Wednesday's contest is Good is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar. VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a buy-one, get one free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Habijax will raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 18, 2023
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to Stripers 4-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 'Birds Blast Back-to-Back Bombs to Beat Indy - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Drop Wild and Wacky Series Opener to Durham, 9-8, in Ten Innings - Syracuse Mets
- Blank You Very Much, Saints Shut Out Railriders 6-0 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Blanked by Saints - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Clip Omaha 4-1 to Snap Losing Streak - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Homer Twice in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Beat Mets 9-8 in Ten for Sixth Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- Amaya Powers Jacksonville to 3-2 Win Over Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds' Late Rally Falls Short in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Drop First Game in Norfolk, 5-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Alfaro, Abreu Lead WooSox to Win Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Cowser Stays Hot In Tides' Win Over Rochester - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to Bats 5-4 in Tuesday's Opener - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-8) at Memphis Redbirds (10-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 18, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sogard Drives in Lone Run, WooSox Drop Series Finale to Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Flurry of Roster Moves Announced Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons April 18th Game against Iowa Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Charlotte Checkers, Charlotte Knights Announce Queen City Winter Classic - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp to Host Bark and Brew Pregame Beer Festival on April 30 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.