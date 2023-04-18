Amaya Powers Jacksonville to 3-2 Win Over Nashville

April 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Thanks to two home runs from Jacob Amaya, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ended a three-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Sounds Tuesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (8-7) drew first blood in the second frame. Jerar Encarnacion and Jacob Amaya went back-to-back for home runs off Nashville (8-8) starter Adrian Houser (0-1).

Jacksonville added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Amaya smashed his second home run of the game to extend the Jacksonville lead to 3-0.

After putting up five consecutive scoreless frames, Jacksonville starter Chi Chi González (2-1) found himself in a small jam in the sixth. Sal Frelick and Keston Hiura both reached to begin the inning. With one down and runners on first and second, Gonzalez induced a double play to escape the Nashville threat.

Gonzalez finished off a fantastic outing with seven scoreless frames, allowing just three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Nashville finally broke through in the eighth inning against Jacksonville reliever Dylan Bice. Blake Perkins led off the inning with an infield single. Frelick followed with a double, scoring Perkins for Nashville's first run of the game. Two batters later, Abraham Toro sliced a double to score Frelick, making the score 3-2.

Will Stewart came in to close things out for Jacksonville in the final frame. After surrendering a leadoff triple, Stewart settled in and retired the next three batters, picking up his first career save.

Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app..

Wednesday's contest is Good is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar. VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a buy-one, get one free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Habijax will raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.