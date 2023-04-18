Knights Fall to Bats 5-4 in Tuesday's Opener

(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game road series against the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night. The loss snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak.

Louisville scored all five runs in the second inning of Tuesday's game off Charlotte starter Sean Burke (0-1, 27.00), who was activated off the Injured List before the game. Burke, the number five prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization as rated by Baseball America, allowed five runs on just one hit over his 1.2 innings pitched and was saddled with the loss. He also allowed four walks on the night. RHP Declan Cronin retired the final batter in the second inning to get out of the jam.

With the Knights down by a score of 5-0 after two innings, LHP Nate Fisher came on in relief and was sharp. Fisher tossed six shutout innings out of the bullpen and struck-out five batters in his first relief appearance of the season.

Offensively for the Knights, first baseman Zach Remillard led the way with two hits and a two-run double in the opener. With the two hits, Remillard upped his batting average to .302 on the season. The Knights scored four runs over the final three innings and battled back in the ninth inning to bring the tying run to second base. Louisville reliever Alan Busenitz struck-out Charlotte right fielder Víctor Reyes to end the game. Louisville LHP Brandon Williamson (1-1, 4.42) earned the win after he tossed six shutout innings.

Tuesday's game lasted two hours and 18 minutes.

The Knights will continue the six-game series on Wednesday morning with an 11:05 a.m. game against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds). The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

