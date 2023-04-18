Jumbo Shrimp to Host Bark and Brew Pregame Beer Festival on April 30

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. - Dog-owners' tails will soon be wagging as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are adding a special treat for their April 30 Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club is hosting a Bark and Brew pregame beer festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in advance of the Jumbo Shrimp's 3:05 p.m. game on Sunday, April 30 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

For just $35, fans will receive unlimited beer sampling from various local and craft breweries from 12:30-2:30 p.m., as well as a ticket to the 3:05 p.m. game. Tickets may be purchased via this link online.

The Bark and Brew pregame beer festival includes samplings from the following breweries (participating breweries subject to change):

-Ruby Beach

-Congaree and Penn

-Southern Swells

-Terrapin

-Aardwolf

-Intuition

-Veterans United

-New Belgium

-Fishweir

Each dog receives free admission to both April 30 events as long as their owner purchases a ticket. Please note dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. There will not be any kiddie pools set up, so fans are highly encouraged to bring a bowl for their four-legged friend.

