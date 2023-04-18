Bisons April 18th Game against Iowa Postponed

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that game on Tuesday, April 18 against the Iowa Cubs Sox has been postponed due the cold, wind and wintery conditions.

The Bisons will now host the Cubs for a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, April 20 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 5:35 p.m. (Gates: 5:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to attend both games. All existing April 20 game tickets are still valid.

Wednesday's Bisons/Cubs game will remain a single game with a first pitch of 6:05 p.m. (Gates 5:00 p.m.)

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, April 18. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

