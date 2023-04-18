Indians Walked Off By Redbirds In Series Opener, 5-4
April 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds launched back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park, 5-4.
Trailing by one run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Luken Baker and Oscar Mercado launched consecutive dingers off Yerry De Los Santos (L, 0-2) to cap a four-run comeback for Memphis (11-5). The Redbirds trailed 4-0 before plating three runs in the seventh inning en route to the series-opening victory.
The Indians (7-9) capitalized on an Endy Rodríguez single and walk issued to Malcolm Nuñez to begin the scoring with two outs in the third inning. Miguel Andújar drove in one with a pop-up single, and Cal Mitchell followed in the next at-bat with a two-run double to right field, extending the lead to 3-0. Indianapolis tacked on its last run of the contest in the top half of the sixth inning courtesy of a double by Aaron Shackelford.
In his first appearance against Memphis, Indy starter Luiz Ortiz allowed just four hits in 5.0 innings of shutout baseball. Memphis southpaw Matthew Liberatore struck out six while giving up four runs on eight hits. The Redbirds relievers allowed just two hits in the remaining 3.1 innings, keeping Indianapolis from tallying another run.
The Indians and Redbirds will meet again for game two of their six-game set on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park with a 1:05 PM ET first pitch. RHP Kent Emanuel (0-0, 0.00) will make his season debut for Indianapolis, countering Memphis RHP Dakota Hudson (1-1, 2.87).
