Mud Hens Homer Twice in Win

April 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers in game one of the six-game road stretch 9-4.

This marks the second road stretch of the season for the Mud Hens as they entered this game 4-2 on the road.

Parker Meadows got things going with a walk to lead off the game, then in the next at-bat, Zack Short hit a two-run home run to give the Mud Hens an early 2-0 lead.

Jason Bilous started the game on the mound for the Clippers but was pulled after getting into a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. Phillip Diehl was put into the game ad escaped the second inning without giving up a run.

In the top of the third inning, Justyn-Henry Malloy walked and Andre Lipcius doubled to put runners on second and third and no outs. Ryan Kreidler took advantage of the RBI opportunity by smoking a three-run home run out to the center field to put the Hens up by five. The inning was done yet after Andy Ibanez reached second base on an error, then took third base on a wild pitch. Jonathan Davis cracked a triple off the center field wall to score Ibanez and gave the Hens a 6-0 lead in three innings.

Micah Pries of the Clippers hit a one-out double putting himself in scoring position. The Clippers got their first run of the game after a two-out single from Bo Naylor scoring Pries.

*Brenan Hanifee *started the game on the mound for the Mud Hens and pitched four innings. In those four innings, he gave up just one run, four hits, and three walks, and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts.

In the fifth inning, Jonathan Davis walked, then Brendon Davis hit a double putting runners in scoring position. Parker Meadows came up to plate ad shot a ball out to the center field that was caught by a divining Chris Roller. Because of this diving catch and heads-up bases running, both runners scored making it a two-RBI sacrifice fly for Meadows, giving the Hens an 8-1 lead.

In the home half of the fifth inning, the Clippers would work to get that run back after Jace Fry entered the game on the mound for the Mud Hens. David Fry hit a double to get in scoring position, then with two outs, Zach Collins hit a line drive to left field scoring Fry, and cutting the Hen's lead down to 8-2.

Jonathan Davis started out the seventh inning by reaching on an error and ended up on second base. Soon after a wild pitch allowed Davis to advance to third. Brendon Davis would then ground out to third bases which were good enough to allow Jonathan Davis to score and grow the Mud Hens lead to 9-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Clippers would get their third run after a bases-loaded walk by Chris Roller scored Bo Naylor.

The Clippers continued to fight by scoring another run in the eighth inning after a two-out single from Zach Collins scored Joe Donavan to cut the score to a 9-4 Mud Hens lead.

Matt Wisler entered the game for the Hens in the ninth inning and secured the 9-4 victory recording one strikeout.

NOTABLES:

Parker Meadows - 0-2, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB

Zack Short - 1-4, 1R, 2RBI, 1BB, 1HR

Jonathan Davis - 1-2, 2R, 1RBI 3BB

Ryan Kreidler - 1-5, 1R, 3RBI, 1HR

Brenan Hanifee - 4IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 3BB, 7K

