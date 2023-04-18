Bulls Beat Mets 9-8 in Ten for Sixth Straight Win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Bulls designated hitter Tristan Gray and left fielder Ruben Cardenas both homered and combined to drive in five runs, while second baseman Jonathan Aranda's go-ahead tenth-inning run-scoring double gave Durham a 9-8 extra-inning victory over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.

After the Mets jumped ahead early with a four-run first, Gray went deep with a solo shot, his third big fly of the year, to cut the Bulls' deficit to 4-1. Syracuse would answer with a single tally in the last of the second prior to a four-run third highlighted by 1B Kyle Manzardo's two-run double to right and Gray's RBI single, before CF Kameron Misner's game-tying sacrifice fly.

One inning later, DH Ben Gamel drew a bases-loaded walk to give Durham the lead before Cardenas lifted a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run advantage. The Mets would answer back, however, plating two runs in the fourth to tie the game before another tally in the fifth gave them an 8-7 advantage. Cardenas, though, would crush his game-tying opposite-field homer in the seventh to once again even the contest and force the extra frame, before Aranda would come through with his clutch opposite-field RBI double.

Aranda (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB), Gray (2-5, R, HR, 3 RBI), Manzardo (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB), SS Osleivis Basabe (2-6, 2B) and C Nick Dini (2-5, R, BB) all recorded multi-hit efforts in the Durham victory. The win was the Bulls' sixth consecutive win, and their ninth win over their last 12 contests overall.

Durham southpaw Joe La Sorsa (2.0 IP, H, 2 SO) earned the victory with two shutout frames, combining with fellow relievers Nick Burdi (1.2 IP, H, BB, 2 SO) and Ben Heller (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 SO) for the last 5.2 scoreless innings. Syracuse reliever Bubby Rossman (1.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game series in Syracuse on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Luis Patiño (1-2, 5.25) is anticipated to get the nod for Durham, while Syracuse is expected to send LHP Joey Lucchesi (2-0, 2.30) to the hill.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 25 to start a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

