Sounds' Late Rally Falls Short in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Nashville Sounds rallied late but could not overcome an early barrage of homers from Jacksonville in a 3-2 loss Tuesday night at 121 Financial Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped into the run column first with back-to-back solo shots off rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer Adrian Houser (0-1) in the second inning. Jacksonville added another to lead off the fourth, this time off righty Robert Stock.

Nashville was stifled by Jacksonville's starter through the first three frames, starting the game with 10 straight outs. Frelick picked up the club's first hit with a one-out double in the fourth. The Sounds put runners in scoring position in every inning from the fourth through the seventh but could not get them home.

After the seventh inning, the Nashville lumber came alive. Blake Perkins led off the eighth with a beautiful bunt down the third base line, then Frelick slashed his second double of the night to left to erase Nashville's goose egg in the run column. After Jon Singleton's walk, Abraham Toro mashed an RBI double off the right-field wall to bring the Sounds within one. Keston Hiura ensured it would stay that way in the bottom of the inning, making a run-saving catch at the left-field wall to end the eighth.

Eddy Alvarez kicked off the ninth by motoring around the bases with a leadoff triple, but the next three Sounds went down in order, saddling the Sounds with their fourth straight loss.

On the mound, Stock turned in his finest performance of the season, allowing just one run on two hits over 3.0 innings. Jake Cousins spun a scoreless seventh and struck out two. Cam Robinson worked around some trouble to toss a scoreless eighth.

Frelick finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Perkins, Toro (2B), Josh VanMeter (2B) and Eddy Alvarez (3B) also picked up hits.

Tomorrow, southpaw Robert Gasser (0-0, 1.93) gets the start for the Sounds against LHP Sean Nolin (first appearance) in a Wednesday morning matinee. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m. CST at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

* Adrian Houser made his second MLB rehab start of the season, tossing 3.0 innings and allowing two runs on six hits (two homers). He walked one and punched out five. Houser now has a 3.60 ERA through 5.0 innings this season. * Frelick knocked two doubles for the first time as a Sound. His previous two-double game came on July 23, 2022 with Double-A Biloxi against Pensacola. * The Sounds' last four-game skid was July 10-14, 2022, when they dropped one at Columbus and the next three vs. Memphis, including a 19-4 drubbing on July 14.

