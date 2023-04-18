Wings Drop First Game in Norfolk, 5-3

Norfolk started the scoring in the first with a solo home run. 3B Jake Alu doubled in the top of the third to score C Kevin Plawecki and even the score, 1-1. Two at-bats later, the Wings took the lead as Alu scored on RF Nomar Mazara's RBI single.

Norfolk scored two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Tides extended their lead in the fourth inning scoring two runs to push the lead to three. Rochester stranded two runners on base in the fifth as the score remained 5-2.

1B Travis Blankenhorn hit a 421-foot solo shot in the top of the eighth, his fourth of the year, that cut the lead down to two runs. The Wings were unable to scratch any runs across in the final frame, as they dropped the series opener, 5-3.

RHP Tommy Romero (0-2, 9.82) started on the mound for the Wings and took the loss. The righty struck out four batters and allowed five earned runs on seven hits, a home run and a walk in 3.2 innings of work. LHP Jose A. Ferrer, LHP Alberto Baldanado, RHP Andres Machado, RHP Jose Mujica combined for 4.1 scoreless innings in relief allowing six hits. LHP Cole Irvin (1-0) earned the win for Norfolk.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is Nomar Mazara, who went 2-for-4 with one RBI in the loss.

The Wings are back in action tomorrow in Norfolk. RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 5.28) is making his fourth start of the year against Norfolk RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 2.70). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

