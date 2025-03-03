Charlotte FC Midfielder Wilfried Zaha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 2

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Wilfried Zaha was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday following a strong debut performance, in which he scored the Club's second goal in a 2-0 win over rivals Atlanta United FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Defender Andrew Privett began a counterattack early into the second period, lofting a through ball that deflected off an Atlanta defender and landed at the feet of Zaha in stride towards goal. The winger took his defender on and cut in at the top of the 18-yard box, opening up space for Pep Biel to receive the ball off a slight deflection and slot home a shot at the far post to take a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later, winger Liel Abada made a run in the box and got off a shot on frame, but goalkeeper Brad Guzan met his attempt and punched it away. Zaha found the rebound near the penalty spot and hit a one-time, right-footed finish past the Atlanta goalkeeper to earn himself CLTFC Man of the Match presented by Hendrick Lexus Dealers.

Zaha joined Charlotte FC on loan from Turkish club Galatasaray S.K. this January. The Ivory Coast international spent a majority of his career in the English Premier League with Crystal Palace, tallying 90 goals and 52 assists across 458 matches for the Eagles.

Charlotte FC returns to action this Sunday, March 9 as the Crown travels to face Lionel Messi and reigning Supporters' Shield champions, Inter Miami CF. Kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. The Club returns home to Bank of America Stadium on March 15 against FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match can be found at charlottefootballclub.com/tickets.

