Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus - The Columbus Crew have signed Amar Sejdić via MLS Free Agency for the 2025 season with a Club option for 2026. The 28-year-old midfielder is entering his seventh season as a professional that included stops with MLS sides CF Montreal, Atlanta United and Nashville SC.

"Amar's technical characteristics will offer greater tactical flexibility to our midfield group," said General Manager Issa Tall. "With his experience in MLS and familiarity of our style of play from his time with our coaching staff, Amar will be a valuable addition to our team, and we are excited welcome him and his family to Columbus."

Sejdić most recently represented Nashville SC during the 2024 season, when he appeared in 17 matches.

Sejdić was selected in the Second Round (34th overall) of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by CF Montreal following a collegiate career at the University of Maryland, which he capped by converting the game-winning penalty kick in the 2018 NCAA National Championship and garnering College Cup MVP and Big Ten Best XI honors. From 2015-18 for the Terps, Sejdić started all 62 games in which he appeared, compiling 20 goals and 14 assists.

With Montreal in 2019-21, Sejdić appeared in 22 regular season matches and scored two goals. He played in one postseason game, providing the second assist when he combined with Rudy Camacho for Romell Quioto's equalizing goal in the 61st minute.

Sejdic was acquired by Atlanta United FC from CF Montreal via trade on July 6, 2021. He went on to appear in 56 regular season matches for the Five Stripes (37 starts), providing three assists from 2021-23.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Sejdić youth career included time with Real Salt Lake's Under-18 Academy side and the Vitesse Youth Team in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Transaction: Columbus Crew sign midfielder Amar Sejdić for the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for 2026, announced on March 3, 2025.

AMAR SEJDIC

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 159 lbs.

Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1996

Age: 28

Birthplace: Berlin, Germany

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Nationality: German, American

Last club: Nashville SC

How acquired: MLS Free Agency

