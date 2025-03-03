San Diego FC Statement Regarding Discriminatory Chants at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) has released the following joint statement on behalf of Club ownership and management:

"What took place during our first-ever home match does not reflect who we are as a club or the values we stand for. The sport of football brings people together and in San Diego that inclusive spirit thrives. The use of homophobic language in our stadium is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. San Diego FC is built on respect and the belief that soccer is for everyone. We are committed to fostering an environment where all fans, players, and staff feel safe and welcome. We will take immediate steps to address this behavior and will communicate a detailed plan prior to the next home match."

