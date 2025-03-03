Segovia and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF midfielder Telasco Segovia and striker Luis Suárez have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for matchday 2 of the 2025 regular season. The duo earns TOTM honors after their standout performances to help Inter Miami earn a resounding 1-4 win against the Houston Dynamo in the team's first road game of the 2025 MLS regular season.
Segovia, who also earned Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Honors, features in the TOTM for the first time following his stellar display, bagging a brace and registering a secondary assist in the play of the team's second goal on Sunday night in Houston. First, the Venezuelan midfielder received a pass from Suárez inside the box to open the scoring with a first-time right-footed finish.
Notably, by scoring in the win against the Houston Dynamo, Segovia became just the seventh player in league history aged 21 or younger to score in each of his team's first two games of a season. The midfielder has now registered three goals and an assist in two 2025 MLS regular fixtures.
Suárez, meanwhile, makes his TOTM debut in 2025 after an influential performance, being involved in each of the team's four goals on Sunday. Suárez dished out the assists for Inter Miami's first two goals against Houston before scoring a stunner for the team's fourth and final goal of the evening. The Uruguayan marksman has registered a goal and two assists in two appearances this regular season.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
