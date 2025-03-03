City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today, the City of Toronto, in partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), unveiled exciting plans to transform BMO Field (Toronto Stadium) into a state-of-the-art venue ready to host the FIFA World Cup 26™ and with upgrades that will benefit stadium-goers well beyond the tournament.

The upgrades, backed by a $123 million investment from the City and a $23 million investment from MLSE, will enhance stadium infrastructure, technology and overall appeal, ensuring BMO Field remains a premier sports and entertainment venue. Beyond the tournament's economic, cultural and community benefits, these renovations will create a lasting legacy.

Mayor Olivia Chow, Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York), Sharon Bollenbach, Executive Director of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Secretariat and Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament (Milton), Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport, joined Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), along with other MLSE, Ex Place, Canada Soccer and FIFA Canada representatives at today's announcement.

FIFA World Cup 26™ enhancements:

Capacity will be increased to 45,000 with 10,000 temporary seats added on the north grandstand and 7,000 temporary seats added on the south grandstand.

Player spaces and locker rooms will be enhanced to accommodate international teams for the six World Cup matches.

The stadium's broadcast infrastructure will be upgraded to support the international television coverage required for the tournament.

Key stadium enhancements:

Four new LED videoboards will be added to the stadium's corner columns to enhance fan engagement and visibility. New LED sports lighting and an upgraded audio system will elevate the overall matchday experience.

Self-serve technology, including generative AI and computer vision at select concession stands, will improve check-out lines so fans can spend more time enjoying the action.

The stadium's Wi-Fi will be upgraded to accommodate the stadium's increased fan capacity.

A state-of-the-art kitchen on the west side will serve fans quickly and efficiently, complemented by additional concession stands across the venue.

The field will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to meet world-class standards and new team dugouts will be added to accommodate future international events.

A new centre-field lounge will be added on the stadium's west side to complement renovations to the existing West Suites as well as the addition of new North Suites.

After FIFA World Cup 26™, a ticketed rooftop patio with a 1,000-person capacity will be added.

The transformation of Toronto Stadium will occur in two phases:

Phase 1 began in December 2024 during the off-seasons of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, with construction continuing through to August 2025.

Phase 2 will take place from December 2025 to March 2026, ensuring that all enhancements are completed in time for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

As renovations take place, BMO Field will remain open at capacity for all scheduled events. During portions of the 2025 TFC and Argonauts seasons, fans will be directed to use the southern gates for entry and exit as work on the north grandstands take place. Additionally, a temporary videoboard will be in place on the north side until early spring. During the construction period, fans are encouraged to allow more time for entry and to consult their email communications or the website to plan their visit.

In December 2024, FIFA released an economic impact assessment, prepared by Deloitte Canada, estimating that FIFA World Cup 26™ could generate up to $940 million in positive economic output for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This includes a projected $520 million in GDP growth, $340 million in labor income and $25 million in government revenue. The tournament is also expected to create over 6,600 jobs between June 2023 and August 2026, providing a substantial boost to the region's economy.

Toronto will host six FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, kicking off on June 12, 2026, with the first-ever men's FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil, featuring Canada's Men's National Team. Toronto is also hosting a round of 32 match on July 2, 2026.

FIFA World Cup 26™ will leave a lasting legacy for Toronto's sports and cultural landscape. The planned infrastructure upgrades will enable the city to host more major international events and boost the local economy.

Quotes:

"Sport brings us together, as Torontonians and Canadians. As we prepare to host FIFA World Cup 26, we're investing in infrastructure for Toronto's future. We are supporting Team Canada while investing in the next generation of great Canadian athletes."

- Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

"As we get ready to host the world for FIFA World Cup 26, these upgrades to BMO Field are about more than just the tournament-they're about building a lasting legacy for Canadian soccer. Investing in top-tier facilities means our athletes get the support they need to perform at their best, our fans get an incredible experience, and our communities benefit long after the final whistle. This is an exciting moment for Toronto, for Canada, and for the future of the game in our country."

- The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister of Sport, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"The updates to Toronto Stadium ensures the City is ready to take the world stage for FIFA World Cup 2026 while solidifying the City's reputation as a destination for major events. These upgrades will enhance the experience for fans and athletes alike and be a legacy from the event for Torontonians and visitors for years to come."

- Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik (Spadina - Fort York)

"Toronto is not just preparing for a tournament, the City is shaping a legacy that will resonate for generations. The transformation of BMO Field exemplifies the City's commitment to providing world-class facilities for FIFA World Cup 26 with a view to enriching the sports and recreation opportunities for Torontonians long after the tournament ends. The upgrades to BMO Field ensure we position Toronto as an outstanding host for the FIFA World Cup 26, while also creating a lasting impact on our community's cultural and economic future."

- Sharon Bollenbach, Executive Director, FIFA World Cup 26 Toronto Secretariat

"MLSE is honoured to work alongside the City of Toronto to enhance BMO Field as we prepare to welcome the world next year. The exciting changes to the stadium not only elevate the experience for FIFA World Cup 26 but are also intentionally designed to permanently benefit Toronto sports fans for the future. We look forward to creating a lasting world-class sports experience for all fans entering the stadium for years to come. We are thankful to fans for their patience during this transformation period and for their enthusiasm that propels this impactful project forward."

- Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, innovation and climate action and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses.

