Chicago Fire FC Officially Open Endeavor Health Performance Center with Ribbon Cutting Event

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC officially opened their brand-new training facility, the Endeavor Health Performance Center, on Monday, March 3 with a formal Ribbon Cutting event. The Ribbon Cutting welcomed community members, business leaders, and public officials to the state-of-the-art training center, offering them a first look at the completed facility. Guests heard from Chicago Fire FC leadership, including Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto, President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin, and Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, along with Director of Endeavor Health Orthopedic & Spine Institute and Fire Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Koh, and Alderman for Chicago's 28th Ward Jason Ervin.

Chicago will embark on a three-game road trip with a match against Brimstone Cup rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and La Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

