Chicago Fire FC Officially Open Endeavor Health Performance Center with Ribbon Cutting Event
March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC officially opened their brand-new training facility, the Endeavor Health Performance Center, on Monday, March 3 with a formal Ribbon Cutting event. The Ribbon Cutting welcomed community members, business leaders, and public officials to the state-of-the-art training center, offering them a first look at the completed facility. Guests heard from Chicago Fire FC leadership, including Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto, President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin, and Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, along with Director of Endeavor Health Orthopedic & Spine Institute and Fire Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Koh, and Alderman for Chicago's 28th Ward Jason Ervin.
Chicago will embark on a three-game road trip with a match against Brimstone Cup rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and La Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Officially Open Endeavor Health Performance Center with Ribbon Cutting Event - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC Statement Regarding Discriminatory Chants at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday - San Diego FC
- Segovia and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Host Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Showdown - FC Cincinnati
- Youth, Courage, Success: Sentnor, Luna and Promoting Excellence on the Pitch - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Wilfried Zaha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 2 - Charlotte FC
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 3, 2025 - Nashville SC
- City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond - Toronto FC
- International Duty: Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines for Trinidad and Tobago at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers - Inter Miami CF
- U.S. Women's National Team Returns to St. Louis on June 3 at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- U.S. Women's National Team to Host China PR at Allianz Field on May 31 - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF Earns Resounding 1-4 Win at Houston Dynamo - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Officially Open Endeavor Health Performance Center with Ribbon Cutting Event
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Details Ahead of Club's Home Opener Versus D.C. United