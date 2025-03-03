U.S. Women's National Team to Host China PR at Allianz Field on May 31

SAINT PAUL, Minn. & CHICAGO - Minnesota United announced today that Allianz Field will host the United States Women's National Team on Saturday, May 31 in a friendly match against China PR.

The fixture against China on May 31 is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and can be viewed on TBS, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and listed to on the radio on Westwood One Sports. This will be the USWNT's fourth-ever match hosted at Allianz Field since 2019. The most recent contest in Saint Paul was against Korea Republic in June of 2024, a 3-0 win for the United States.

"I love these games because they combine some rich women's soccer history with the present, with both countries going through transitions in preparation for '27 World Cup qualifying," said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes. "But our process continues and it's a patient and comprehensive one. It's up to our coaching staff to give players opportunities - opportunities they have earned - and it's up to the players to show us they can perform at the highest levels. We are looking forward to seeing the players show their talents against an excellent team in two fantastic soccer venues."

PREVIOUS U.S. SOCCER GAMES AT ALLIANZ FIELD

Date Game Result

June 18, 2019 USMNT vs. Guyana W, 4-0

Sept. 3, 2019 USWNT vs. Portugal W, 3-0

Oct. 26, 2021 USWNT vs. Korea Republic W, 6-0

Feb. 2, 2022 USMNT vs. Honduras W, 3-0

Sept. 12, 2023 USMNT vs. Oman W, 4-0

June 4, 2024 USWNT vs. Korea Republic W, 3-0

U.S. Women's National Team games are bolded & italicized

TICKETS

Presale Access: A series of exclusive presale windows will open between March 4 - 6:

U.S. Soccer Circle Insiders - Tue., March 4, 10:00 a.m. CT

U.S. Soccer VIP Insiders - Tue., March 4, 1:00 p.m. CT

MNUFC Itasca Society Members - Wed., March 5, 10:00 a.m. CT

MNUFC Season Ticket Members - Wed., March 5, 12:00 p.m. CT

MNUFC Preserve Members - Wed., March 5, 2:00 p.m. CT

MNUFC Newsletter Subscribers - Thur., March 6, 10:00 a.m. CT

General Public Sale: Ticket sales for the general public open Friday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Fans interested in learning how they can receive early presale access, can learn more by visiting MNUFC.com.

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans can consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

This will be just the fourth match for the USWNT at Allianz Field, after playing there in 2019, 2021 (which was Carli Lloyd's Farewell Match), and 2024, which was head coach Emma Hayes' second match in charge.

The return to Minnesota marks a return to the roots of the U.S. Women's National Team program. The USWNT played its first nine domestic games in Blaine, Minn., over 1986 (2 games), 1987 (4 games) and 1990 (3 games) at what was then the Blaine Soccer Complex and then the National Sports Center.

The USA played a total of 13 matches in Blaine between 1986-2006, did not return to Minnesota until 10 years later in 2016 for a match at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, and then played those three matches at Allianz Field after Minnesota United FC joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and completed its soccer-specific venue in 2019.

