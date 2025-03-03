Inter Miami CF Earns Resounding 1-4 Win at Houston Dynamo

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Inter Miami CF (1W-0L-1D, 4 points) earned an important 1-4 win over the Houston Dynamo in the team's first 2025 MLS regular season road game. A brace from Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match midfielder Telasco Segovia, and goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez, who also registered three assists on the night, led the team to victory at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Segovia, Suárez and Allende led the team in attack.

Inter Miami kicked off the match finding an early opener through Segovia in the fifth minute of action. The Venezuelan midfielder received a pass from Suárez inside the box before netting with a first-time right-footed finish inside the box. The goal took Segovia's tally to two this MLS regular season, while the assist was the first for Suárez.

In the 37th minute, Inter Miami extended its lead with a great strike from Allende. A ball from Suárez found Allende in space right after the halfway line, who then beat his defender at speed before burying the ball at the far post with a crossed right-footed finish. The goal was Allende's first in MLS, while the assist was Suárez's second this regular season.

Subsequently, as the match approached the half, Inter Miami extended its lead even further in the second minute of added time. Bright recovered the ball in midfield to kick start a counterattack, which concluded with Suárez assisting Segovia inside the box. The Venezuelan midfielder then beat Houston's goalkeeper with a grounded finish at the near post to secure his brace on the night. The goal took Segovia's personal account to three goals this regular season, while the assist was the third for Suárez in the match and this MLS campaign.

In the second half, Suárez got his name onto the score sheet to extend the team's lead to 0-4 in the 79th minute. The Uruguayan forward received a pass from Busquets on the edge of the box before dribbling past three defenders at speed and sending the ball to the back of the net with a powerful right-footed finish. The goal and assist were the firsts for Suárez and Busquets this 2025 regular season respectively.

Notably, in the 82nd minute Academy product Santiago Morales replaced Busquets to make his official Inter Miami First Team debut.

Houston then cut one back with a goal from Nicolás Lodeiro in the 85th minute for the final 1-4 scoreline.

With the win tonight, Inter Miami recorded its first win of the 2025 MLS regular season in its first road game of the campaign to carry on with its unbeaten start to the season.

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign hosting 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup winners Cavalier FC at Chase Stadium this Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET for the first leg in the series between the sides in the Round of 16. Tickets for the thrilling Concacaf Champions Cup matchup are available.

Scoring Summary:

HOU - Nicolás Lodeiro (Erik Dueñas) 85'

MIA - Telasco Segovia (Luis Suárez) 6', Tadeo Allende (Luis Suárez) 37', Telasco Segovia (Luis Suárez) 45'+2'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Houston Dynamo FC - GK Andrew Tarbell; D Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 55'), Obafemi Awodesu, Erik Sviatchenko (Ethan Bartlow HT), Griffin Dorsey; M Jack McGlynn, Artur, Amine Bassi (Erik Dueñas 76'); F Ibrahim Aliyu (Nicolás Lodeiro 55'), Ezequiel Ponce (Gabriel Segal 84'), Sebastian Kowalczyk

Unused Substitutes - GK Jimmy Maurer; D Michael Halliday; M Brooklyn Raines; F Exon Arzu

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján, Jordi Alba; M Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets (Santiago Morales 82'), Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 63'); F Telasco Segovia (David Ruiz 73'), Luis Suárez (Leo Afonso 82'), Tadeo Allende (Robert Taylor 73')

Unused Substitutes - GK Drake Callender; D Maximiliano Falcón, David Martínez; M Julian Gressel

Details of the Game:

Date: March 2, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

HOU - 47.6%

MIA - 52.4%

Shots:

HOU - 7

MIA - 10

Saves:

HOU - 2

MIA - 2

Corners:

HOU - 2

MIA - 2

Fouls:

HOU - 24

MIA - 14

