Nashville SC Notes Week of March 3, 2025
March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (0W-1L-1D) returns home this weekend to host the Portland Timbers (1W-1L-0D) for just the second time at GEODIS Park on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai.
Barbie Game Day™, which serves to champion all women both on and off the pitch, will highlight local nonprofit organizations and initiatives supporting young girls and women in Middle Tennessee, feature an all-female lineup of matchday entertainment, and include the launch of a special edition Women's History Month pin that can be purchased March 8 - 31 the NSC Team Store and online at the Nashville SC Mobile Shop. 100 percent of proceeds from pin sales will benefit the Girls Inc. program of the YWCA.
Ahead of Nashville SC's first-ever Barbie Game Day™, the club will host a Game Changers Women's Panel on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park featuring female leaders from the sports and entertainment industries, including Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola (tickets available here). During the event, Nashville SC will preview its new Women N Gold Boutique Store which offers a more curated experience for female fans and will be open inside the stadium during Saturday's match.
Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will kick off its 2025 season when it travels to Illinois to face Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. CT.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
last faced the Portland Timbers on July 7, 2024 at Providence Park
played its first-ever Major League Soccer away match vs. the Portland Timbers on March 8, 2020 at Providence Park
is 0W-2L-2D all-time vs. the Portland Timbers in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 58W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 34W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 17W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 2W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 37W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
Bryan Acosta was a member of the Portland Timbers during the 2023 MLS season after being acquired from the Colorado Rapids during the summer transfer window, appearing in seven regular season matches and registering one assist
Teal Bunbury
made his season debut on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls when he subbed into the match during the 74th minute
scored in Nashville SC's 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers on Aug. 3, 2022
Matthew Corcoran made his second straight start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls after becoming the youngest player and first teenager to start for Nashville SC in the club's season opener vs. the New England Revolution
Dan Lovitz
registered an assist vs. the Portland Timbers as a member of Toronto FC on Sept. 27, 2014
has started all four of Nashville SC's matches vs. the Timbers
Jack Maher made his 100th career regular season start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls
Wyatt Meyer made his second consecutive start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls after making his professional debut Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. the New England Revolution
Hany Mukhtar
scored in Nashville SC's 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 3, 2022
has started in all four of Nashville SC's matches vs. the Timbers
is tied for the team lead in shots this season with six (also, Sam Surridge)
Alex Muyl registered an assist in Nashville SC's match vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 7, 2024
Andy Najar made his second consecutive start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls after being acquired during the offseason
Ahmed Qasem made his second straight appearance on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls when he subbed into the match at the 58th minute
Sam Surridge
has one goal in one career match vs. the Portland Timbers (July 7, 2024)
leads the team this season with 0.79 expected goals (xG) and is tied for the team lead in shots with six (also, Hany Mukhtar)
Eddi Tagseth
was named Nashville SC's Man of the Match for the second-consecutive week on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls
led all players in distance covered vs. the Red Bulls (8.2 miles)
is third in MLS this season in total distance covered at 15.7 miles
Patrick Yazbek
made his season debut on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls when he subbed on in the 58th minute
led Nashville SC outfield players with 94.7% passing accuracy (36 passes completed) at the Red Bulls
Walker Zimmerman
has two career goals vs. the Portland Timbers, both with FC Dallas
has started in all four of Nashville SC's matches vs. the Timbers
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Host Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Showdown - FC Cincinnati
- Youth, Courage, Success: Sentnor, Luna and Promoting Excellence on the Pitch - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Wilfried Zaha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 2 - Charlotte FC
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 3, 2025 - Nashville SC
- City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond - Toronto FC
- International Duty: Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines for Trinidad and Tobago at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers - Inter Miami CF
- U.S. Women's National Team Returns to St. Louis on June 3 at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- U.S. Women's National Team to Host China PR at Allianz Field on May 31 - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF Earns Resounding 1-4 Win at Houston Dynamo - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 3, 2025
- Nashville SC Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls
- Nashville SC to Visit New York Red Bulls for First 2025 Road Match
- Nashville SC Notes Week of February 24, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener