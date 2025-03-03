Nashville SC Notes Week of March 3, 2025

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (0W-1L-1D) returns home this weekend to host the Portland Timbers (1W-1L-0D) for just the second time at GEODIS Park on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai.

Barbie Game Day™, which serves to champion all women both on and off the pitch, will highlight local nonprofit organizations and initiatives supporting young girls and women in Middle Tennessee, feature an all-female lineup of matchday entertainment, and include the launch of a special edition Women's History Month pin that can be purchased March 8 - 31 the NSC Team Store and online at the Nashville SC Mobile Shop. 100 percent of proceeds from pin sales will benefit the Girls Inc. program of the YWCA.

Ahead of Nashville SC's first-ever Barbie Game Day™, the club will host a Game Changers Women's Panel on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park featuring female leaders from the sports and entertainment industries, including Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola (tickets available here). During the event, Nashville SC will preview its new Women N Gold Boutique Store which offers a more curated experience for female fans and will be open inside the stadium during Saturday's match.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will kick off its 2025 season when it travels to Illinois to face Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, March 9 at 3 p.m. CT.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

last faced the Portland Timbers on July 7, 2024 at Providence Park

played its first-ever Major League Soccer away match vs. the Portland Timbers on March 8, 2020 at Providence Park

is 0W-2L-2D all-time vs. the Portland Timbers in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 58W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 34W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 17W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 2W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 37W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Bryan Acosta was a member of the Portland Timbers during the 2023 MLS season after being acquired from the Colorado Rapids during the summer transfer window, appearing in seven regular season matches and registering one assist

Teal Bunbury

made his season debut on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls when he subbed into the match during the 74th minute

scored in Nashville SC's 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers on Aug. 3, 2022

Matthew Corcoran made his second straight start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls after becoming the youngest player and first teenager to start for Nashville SC in the club's season opener vs. the New England Revolution

Dan Lovitz

registered an assist vs. the Portland Timbers as a member of Toronto FC on Sept. 27, 2014

has started all four of Nashville SC's matches vs. the Timbers

Jack Maher made his 100th career regular season start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls

Wyatt Meyer made his second consecutive start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls after making his professional debut Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. the New England Revolution

Hany Mukhtar

scored in Nashville SC's 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 3, 2022

has started in all four of Nashville SC's matches vs. the Timbers

is tied for the team lead in shots this season with six (also, Sam Surridge)

Alex Muyl registered an assist in Nashville SC's match vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 7, 2024

Andy Najar made his second consecutive start on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls after being acquired during the offseason

Ahmed Qasem made his second straight appearance on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls when he subbed into the match at the 58th minute

Sam Surridge

has one goal in one career match vs. the Portland Timbers (July 7, 2024)

leads the team this season with 0.79 expected goals (xG) and is tied for the team lead in shots with six (also, Hany Mukhtar)

Eddi Tagseth

was named Nashville SC's Man of the Match for the second-consecutive week on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls

led all players in distance covered vs. the Red Bulls (8.2 miles)

is third in MLS this season in total distance covered at 15.7 miles

Patrick Yazbek

made his season debut on Saturday, March 1 at the New York Red Bulls when he subbed on in the 58th minute

led Nashville SC outfield players with 94.7% passing accuracy (36 passes completed) at the Red Bulls

Walker Zimmerman

has two career goals vs. the Portland Timbers, both with FC Dallas

has started in all four of Nashville SC's matches vs. the Timbers

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.