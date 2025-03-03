Sporting KC Weekly

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will travel to the nation's capital for the club's first road match at D.C. United in more than five years when DCvSKC kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Audi Field in a cross-conference match-up that features a pair of brothers on opposite sides as KC natives Jacob and Lucas Bartlett are set to go head-to-head for the first time.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers. T-Mobile customers can redeem a promotional offer for complimentary access to MLS Season Pass via the T-Life app by Tuesday.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show Sporting Kansas City matches throughout the 2025 season, including watch parties at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring food and drink specials for fans wearing SKC gear.

Registration closes today for the kindergarten through 3rd/4th grade divisions of Sporting Rec League this spring at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N Line Creek Pkwy) in Kansas City, Mo., and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex (10541 S Warwick St.) in Olathe, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit skcrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:58 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Friday is the deadline for boys and girls teams in U8/U9 through U15 divisions to register for the 2025 Sporting Next-Gen Invitational. The tournament will take place April 4-6 at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kan., as well as Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the San Jose Earthquakes on April 19 will open this Friday.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend as the U-16s and U-18s play cross-state rivals St. Louis CITY SC in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Led by new head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will kick off the club's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Houston Dynamo 2. The Frontier Division match-up will be available on watch on Apple TV and fans can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025

