International Duty: Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines for Trinidad and Tobago at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers
March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF Academy 14-year-old goalkeeper Levi Williams recently showcased a high level on the international stage, standing out for Trinidad and Tobago's U-17 national team at Concacaf Men's U-17 Qualifiers for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
Williams started all four matches in Concacaf's qualifying tournament and excelled playing up several age groups, including collecting a clean sheet while leading the backline in the Socca Warrior's dominant 0-9 victory over Sint Maarten on Feb. 13.
The remaining matches resulted in a 3-1 win against the British Virgin Islands, a 1-1 draw with Guyana, and a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica. The defeat against Costa Rica placed Trinidad and Tobago in second place in Group F of the U-17 Qualifiers, three points behind the top spot, with the Caribbean nation ultimately just falling short of a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Despite missing out on qualification, Inter Miami CF Academy highlights Williams' impressive performances. At just 14 years old, he has already proven his ability to be a starting goalkeeper for a U-17 squad and deliver strong performances for his national team.
Williams joined the Academy in 2021 as part of the U-12 team. Since then, he has shown consistent growth and continues to display remarkable talent and progress with our Academy's U-15 side.
For additional coverage of our teams, follow our Academy's journey on X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Host Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Showdown - FC Cincinnati
- Youth, Courage, Success: Sentnor, Luna and Promoting Excellence on the Pitch - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Wilfried Zaha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 2 - Charlotte FC
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 3, 2025 - Nashville SC
- City of Toronto and MLSE Announce Enhancements to BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Setting the Stage for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and Beyond - Toronto FC
- International Duty: Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines for Trinidad and Tobago at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers - Inter Miami CF
- U.S. Women's National Team Returns to St. Louis on June 3 at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- U.S. Women's National Team to Host China PR at Allianz Field on May 31 - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF Earns Resounding 1-4 Win at Houston Dynamo - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- International Duty: Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines for Trinidad and Tobago at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers
- Inter Miami CF Earns Resounding 1-4 Win at Houston Dynamo
- Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Join Forces for Beach Cleanup at Oleta River State Park
- Inter Miami CF Heading to Houston for First 2025 Regular Season Road Game
- Tickets on Sale Now: Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16