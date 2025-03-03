International Duty: Academy Goalkeeper Levi Williams Shines for Trinidad and Tobago at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy 14-year-old goalkeeper Levi Williams recently showcased a high level on the international stage, standing out for Trinidad and Tobago's U-17 national team at Concacaf Men's U-17 Qualifiers for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Williams started all four matches in Concacaf's qualifying tournament and excelled playing up several age groups, including collecting a clean sheet while leading the backline in the Socca Warrior's dominant 0-9 victory over Sint Maarten on Feb. 13.

The remaining matches resulted in a 3-1 win against the British Virgin Islands, a 1-1 draw with Guyana, and a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica. The defeat against Costa Rica placed Trinidad and Tobago in second place in Group F of the U-17 Qualifiers, three points behind the top spot, with the Caribbean nation ultimately just falling short of a ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Despite missing out on qualification, Inter Miami CF Academy highlights Williams' impressive performances. At just 14 years old, he has already proven his ability to be a starting goalkeeper for a U-17 squad and deliver strong performances for his national team.

Williams joined the Academy in 2021 as part of the U-12 team. Since then, he has shown consistent growth and continues to display remarkable talent and progress with our Academy's U-15 side.

For additional coverage of our teams, follow our Academy's journey on X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.