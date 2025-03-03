U.S. Women's National Team Returns to St. Louis on June 3 at Energizer Park

March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Women's National Team will face China PR at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 3 (7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). This will be the second time the USWNT have visited St. Louis with the inaugural match on April 11, 2023 against the Republic of Ireland ending in a 1-0 victory for the U.S.

The match in St. Louis will feature a special pre-game celebration for retired USWNT legend Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced last December that she was hanging up her boots. Sauerbrunn, the greatest female player in St. Louis soccer history, played 219 times for the USA, good for 10th all-time. She played in three Olympic games and three Women's World Cups and would have played in a fourth, but a foot injury knocked her out of the 2023 tournament.

The former U.S. captain will be doing double-duty on the night as she is also part of the TNT broadcast team.

Prior to the USWNT match in St. Louis, the USWNT will play China PR at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, May 31, 2025 (4:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports)

These will be the first meetings with China PR, the country the USA met in two world finals in the 1990s, since the end of 2023. China is currently in preparations for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup that will serve as qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. The USA is preparing for Concacaf World Cup qualifying which will be held in the fall of 2026.

"I love these games because they combine some rich women's soccer history with the present, with both countries going through transitions in preparation for '27 World Cup qualifying," said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes. "But our process continues and it's a patient and comprehensive one. It's up to our coaching staff to give players opportunities - opportunities they have earned - and it's up to the players to show us they can perform at the highest levels. We are looking forward to seeing the players show their talents against an excellent team in two fantastic soccer venues."

"We love welcoming the United States Women's National team to America's First Soccer City and Energizer Park once again," CITY SC President and General Manager Diego Gigliani said. " We value the opportunity to showcase the city of St. Louis and our incredible soccer history which produced so many great players like Becky and Lori Chalupny."

The USA has met China 60 times, the second most matches against any country behind only Canada. China has also defeated the USA more times (nine) that any country in the world besides Norway (19) but has not beaten the USA since the end of 2015. The USA and China famously met in the 1996 Olympic gold medal game in Athens, Ga., won 2-1 by the Americans, and also in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Pasadena, Calif., in which the USA triumphed in the now-famous penalty kick shootout.

Additional Notes:

- The USWNT will be playing its seventh match all-time in St. Louis but just its second at Energizer Field after facing Ireland there in April of 2023, a 1-0 victory.

- The USWNT has also played in St. Louis at the Edward Jones Dome (2007), St. Louis Soccer Park (1996 and 1998) and twice at Busch Stadium (2015 and 2019) in matches that helped send off the USA to those years' respective World Cups. The USA's last three visits to St. Louis, a city with a deep soccer history in both the men's and women's game, have drawn a combined 93,872 fans.

- This will be just the fourth match for the USWNT at Allianz Field, after playing there in 2019, 2021 (which was Carli Lloyd's Farewell Match), and 2024, which was head coach Emma Hayes' second match in charge.

- The return to Minnesota marks a return to the roots of the U.S. Women's National Team program. The USWNT played its first nine domestic games in Blaine, Minn., over 1986 (2 games), 1987 (4 games) and 1990 (3 games) at what was then the Blaine Soccer Complex and then the National Sports Center.

- The USA played a total of 13 matches in Blaine between 1986-2006, did not return to Minnesota until 10 years later in 2016 for a match at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, and then played those three matches at Allianz Field after Minnesota United FC joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and completed its soccer-specific venue in 2019.

TICKETS

St. Louis CITY SC STM Presale & myCITY+ members

Start date and time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 10 a.m.

General

Start date and time: Friday, March 7, 2025, 10 a.m.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, March 6 at 1 p.m. local venue time to Friday, March 7 at 8 a.m. local venue time at ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.