Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2 following his five-save performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against D.C. United. Forward Hugo Cuypers was also named to the team's bench for his first multi-goal performance of the season.

Brady earned his fourth recognition as starting goalkeeper in the weekly MLS honor after a five-save performance against D.C. United on Saturday. The goalkeeper denied the Black and Red several times, most notably in the 80th minute, when Aaron Herrera found a wide-open Dominique Badji in the six-yard box. The midfielder headed the point-blank shot into goal but was denied by a well-positioned Brady on a reflex save.

The Naperville, Ill. native also shined seven minutes later, when 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke struck a half volley from the top of the box that Brady was able to tip over the crossbar in spectacular diving fashion.

Benteke's compatriot, Hugo Cuypers, was also named to the Team of the Matchday bench for his brace on Saturday. His two goals came in remarkably similar fashion, both on corner kicks delivered by Philip Zinckernagel and deflected by Jack Elliott. The forward made a late run to the far post each time to tap the ball in, crashing hard into the woodwork on his second tally.

The weekly honor is Brady's fourth, most recently coming in July 2024, when the goalkeeper made the 2024 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 after recording nine saves in a 1-0 shutout victory at FC Cincinnati. This was also Cuypers' first appearance on the team bench, and second overall, after being named to the 2024 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 for his first brace with Chicago in a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Union on July 3, 2024. That performance also made him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra, the only such honor for a Fire player in 2024.

Chicago will embark on a three-game road trip with a match against Brimstone Cup rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. First kick in Frisco is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

