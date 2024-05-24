CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday
May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal returns to MLS regular-season action against Nashville SC this Saturday at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
Montreal has a 1-5-2 record and a -7 goal difference against the Tennessee side, and a 1-1-0 record at Stade Saputo. In their last meeting on May 4, Nashville had the better of CF Montréal by a 4-1 scoreline at GEODIS Park, thanks in part to a hat-trick from forward Sam Surridge.
The Montrealers' cluttered eight-match schedule this month is finally drawing to a close. After more than two consecutive weeks of matches every three days since May 4, the Bleu-blanc-noir will next play host to D.C. United at Stade Saputo on May 29 before resuming a more regular schedule.
On May 16, Nashville announced the parting of ways with its head coach Gary Smith, who had led the club since 2018 (USL), before making the jump to MLS in 2020. Now led by Canadian interim head coach Rumba Munthali, the team has a 1-1-1 record since the 4-1 result against Montreal. Nashville fell 1-0 to Charlotte before shutting out Toronto FC 2-0. The team then drew 1-1 with Atlanta last Saturday.
Saturday's match will also be a Latin Night celebration at Stade Saputo with multiple activations planned to mark the occasion, including pregame mariachi and Brazilian dance shows and the unveiling of a special mural by Montreal artist Chien Champion in section 113.
As a reminder, due to the upcoming Fuego Fuego music festival taking place on the grounds of Olympic Park, please take note of the modified access around Stade Saputo on match day. This route and the corresponding signage will be in effect for the next two CF Montréal games on May 25 and 29.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2024
- Sounders FC Travels to Play St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at CITYPARK - Seattle Sounders FC
- Exciting Update for Tonight's Youth International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Visits Portland Timbers on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Injury Report: Three Missing vs. New England - New York City FC
- FCC Notebook: Obinna Nwobodo's Dominant Performance Comes as Wins Build Confidence & Miles Robinson Called to USMNT - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Look to Break No. 2 Minnesota United's Unbeaten Streak When Loons Visit Altitude - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Return to Toronto Looking to Extend Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Pair of Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Homegrown Noel Buck Named to England Men's Elite League Squad for June Fixtures - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew - May 25, 2024 - Orlando City SC
- Stop the Supply Line: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host New York City FC on Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Three-Game Week on Road Saturday at Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 24, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Nashville SC Begins Run of Three Matches in Seven Days Saturday at CF Montreal - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday
- CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC Wednesday in Canadian Championship Return Leg
- CF Montréal Downed, 5-1, by Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Toronto FC Saturday at BMO Field
- Montréal fDowned by Columbus, 3-1