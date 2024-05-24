CF Montréal Welcomes Nashville SC to Stade Saputo on Saturday

May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal returns to MLS regular-season action against Nashville SC this Saturday at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

Montreal has a 1-5-2 record and a -7 goal difference against the Tennessee side, and a 1-1-0 record at Stade Saputo. In their last meeting on May 4, Nashville had the better of CF Montréal by a 4-1 scoreline at GEODIS Park, thanks in part to a hat-trick from forward Sam Surridge.

The Montrealers' cluttered eight-match schedule this month is finally drawing to a close. After more than two consecutive weeks of matches every three days since May 4, the Bleu-blanc-noir will next play host to D.C. United at Stade Saputo on May 29 before resuming a more regular schedule.

On May 16, Nashville announced the parting of ways with its head coach Gary Smith, who had led the club since 2018 (USL), before making the jump to MLS in 2020. Now led by Canadian interim head coach Rumba Munthali, the team has a 1-1-1 record since the 4-1 result against Montreal. Nashville fell 1-0 to Charlotte before shutting out Toronto FC 2-0. The team then drew 1-1 with Atlanta last Saturday.

Saturday's match will also be a Latin Night celebration at Stade Saputo with multiple activations planned to mark the occasion, including pregame mariachi and Brazilian dance shows and the unveiling of a special mural by Montreal artist Chien Champion in section 113.

As a reminder, due to the upcoming Fuego Fuego music festival taking place on the grounds of Olympic Park, please take note of the modified access around Stade Saputo on match day. This route and the corresponding signage will be in effect for the next two CF Montréal games on May 25 and 29.

