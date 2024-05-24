Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Pair of Friendly Matches

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo was called into the Peruvian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in June, the Peruvian Football Federation announced.

Araujo will join Peru to play two friendly matches against Paraguay (June 7) and El Salvador (June 14). The 29-year-old defender will join the senior team following the Timbers' home match against Houston Dynamo FC on June 1. Since making his Timbers debut in July of 2023, Araujo has made 12 appearances (eight starts) in MLS play.

For Peru, Araujo has earned 30 caps. Most recently, Araujo played a full 90 minutes in Peru's friendly match against Nicaragua on March 22, 2024, helping the team keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win. He received his first senior call up on March 27, 2013, and went on to make his debut on November 18, 2014, in a friendly match against Paraguay. Notably, Araujo featured in Peru's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and the 2019 and 2021 Copa America squads for Peru.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Peru vs. Paraguay

(Friendly match) June 7

6 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Monumental - Lima, Peru

Peru vs. El Salvador

(Friendly match) June 14

5:30 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania

