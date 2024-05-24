Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC

May 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it hosts Los Angeles FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 2-1-1 against LAFC in MLS play: 2-0-0 at home and 0-1-1 on the road in the series. The last meeting between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw at BMO Stadium June 7, 2023. Both teams are currently sitting on 99 MLS regular season matches won in club history.

Atlanta returns to MLS play after advancing in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, defeating Charleston Battery in penalty kicks. Atlanta will host Indy Eleven in the Quarterfinal round of the tournament on July 9 at Fifth Third Stadium.

The team has recorded the most successful crosses (75) and successful baseline crosses (15) from open play in MLS and will be looking to capitalize on its ability to get the ball into dangerous areas against LAFC.

Scoring the first goal has proved critical for both teams in 2024. In each of its wins this season, Atlanta has scored the first goal and held the lead at halftime. LAFC is 7-1-0 when scoring the first goal, making whichever team gets off to a better start a key to this match.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.