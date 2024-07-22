Atlanta United Transfers Caleb Wiley to Chelsea Football Club

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has transferred defender Caleb Wiley to Chelsea Football Club of the English Premier League for an undisclosed transfer fee.

"Caleb epitomizes the pathway that we envisioned when we started this club," Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. "Born and raised in Atlanta, he joined our Academy at 11 years old, played for ATL UTD 2 and went on to earn every step in his path up to signing as a Homegrown. Over that time, he debuted for the U.S. Men's National Team and was chosen to represent our country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now he can continue his career at a top club in Europe. We wish Caleb the best in this next challenge of his career and look forward to following his journey. For our club moving forward, we're continuing our efforts to immediately reinvest in the team during the Summer Transfer Window."

Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window opened July 18, and closes Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Signed as a Homegrown Player on Jan. 18, 2022 after joining the club's inaugural U-12 team in 2016, Wiley made 85 appearances for Atlanta's First Team in all competitions, recording six goals and nine assists. After joining the club at 11 years old, Wiley progressed through the Academy and made his professional debut on July 11, 2020 with Atlanta United 2, becoming the youngest player in club history at the time to appear in a professional game at 15 years and 206 days.

Wiley made the transition to Atlanta's First Team in 2022, scoring his first career MLS goal in his league debut during a 3-1 win against Sporting KC on Feb. 27. The Atlanta native had a breakout second MLS season in 2023 and became the second Atlanta Homegrown to earn a call-up with the United States Men's National Team (George Bello). The left back posted career-highs in appearances (30), starts (28), goals (four) and assists (four) during the MLS regular season and added another assist in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs to bring his goal contributions total to nine for 2023. Wiley was named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 3 after his two-goal, one-assist performance in Atlanta's 3-0 win at Charlotte FC on March 11, becoming the sixth-youngest player in MLS history to win the award.

The 19-year-old was recently named to the United States Men's Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He has two caps for the senior USMNT and made his debut on April 19, 2023 in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico. He has made four appearances with the U.S. U-23s, in addition to 10 appearances with the U-20s and three appearances with the U-17s.

Atlanta United (7-11-7, 28 points) begins Leagues Cup 2024 play Friday, July 26 against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Transaction: Atlanta United transfers defender Caleb Wiley to Chelsea Football Club for an undisclosed fee on July 22, 2024.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 22, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.