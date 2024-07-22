Will Kuisel Added to MLS NEXT All-Star Roster

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati Academy U17 defender Will Kuisel has been added to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster ahead of tomorrow's match at Historic Crew Stadium to kick start MLS All-Star Week.

Kuisel joins former U17 academy teammate Stefan Chirila in representing the 'East' of the East vs. West style match. With Kuisel's addition to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster, FC Cincinnati are one of nine MLS academies to have multiple players representing the club in the upcoming match.

The Batesville, Indiana native joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in 2020, playing for the U13s and has served as an anchor in the backline for the Young Garys throughout his youth career. On Sunday, Kuisel made his first career MLS NEXT Pro appearance for FC Cincinnati 2 against Columbus Crew 2, playing eight minutes as a second half substitute.

Kuisel becomes the fifth FC Cincinnati Academy player to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster (David Garcia 2022; Stiven Jimenez, Ryder Mills 2023; Stefan Chirila 2024).

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET and will stream live on MLSSoccer.com.

