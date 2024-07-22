Will Kuisel Added to MLS NEXT All-Star Roster
July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Academy U17 defender Will Kuisel has been added to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster ahead of tomorrow's match at Historic Crew Stadium to kick start MLS All-Star Week.
Kuisel joins former U17 academy teammate Stefan Chirila in representing the 'East' of the East vs. West style match. With Kuisel's addition to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster, FC Cincinnati are one of nine MLS academies to have multiple players representing the club in the upcoming match.
The Batesville, Indiana native joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in 2020, playing for the U13s and has served as an anchor in the backline for the Young Garys throughout his youth career. On Sunday, Kuisel made his first career MLS NEXT Pro appearance for FC Cincinnati 2 against Columbus Crew 2, playing eight minutes as a second half substitute.
Kuisel becomes the fifth FC Cincinnati Academy player to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster (David Garcia 2022; Stiven Jimenez, Ryder Mills 2023; Stefan Chirila 2024).
The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET and will stream live on MLSSoccer.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2024
- Earthquakes Announce Filipino Heritage Night on September 21 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution's Special Olympics Unified Team Played FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on July 20 - New England Revolution
- LAFC Transfers Defender Mamadou Fall to FC Barcelona of Spain's La Liga - Los Angeles FC
- Captain Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano Highlight MLS All-Star Festivities in Columbus - FC Cincinnati
- Will Kuisel Added to MLS NEXT All-Star Roster - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Qualified for 2024 Ligue1 Québec Final Four - Club de Foot Montreal
- U.S. Women's National Team to Host 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Qualifier Iceland at GEODIS Park on October 27 - Nashville SC
- U.S. Women's National Team to Play Iceland in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Angolan International Midfielder Manuel 'Show' Cafumana on Loan from Maccabi Haifa - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Transfers Caleb Wiley to Chelsea Football Club - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Patrick Yazbek - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Sign Cameroonian Midfielder Boris Enow from Maccabi Netanya - D.C. United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Captain Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano Highlight MLS All-Star Festivities in Columbus
- Will Kuisel Added to MLS NEXT All-Star Roster
- Amid a Bad Week, the Challenges Ahead and Path Forward Becomes Clearer
- New York Stops FC Cincinnati's Road Run
- FC Cincinnati Head into Leagues Cup with 3-1 Defeat to New York Red Bulls