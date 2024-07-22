Revolution's Special Olympics Unified Team Played FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on July 20

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (July 20, 2024) - The New England Revolution's Special Olympics Unified team played the FC Dallas Unified Team to a 1-1 result at Gillette Stadium in the team's second and final match of its 10th anniversary season in 2024. Earlier this summer, Special Olympics Massachusetts was the recipient of $100,000 from the Revolution Foundation, raised through the club's seventh Bowl for a Goal presented by the Arbella Insurance Group earlier this summer.

Special Olympics' Unified Sports® program joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. This year's Revolution Unified Team was the largest in the program's 10 seasons, consisting of 19 local athletes. About 1.2 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, which break down stereotypes about athletes with intellectual disabilities and promotes social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences.

2024 Revolution Unified Team Roster

Special Olympics Massachusetts Athletes:

Mars Burke (Holden, Mass.)

Justin Daley (Norton, Mass.)

Tristan Labelle (Oxford, Mass.)

Eli Newcomb (Hanson, Mass.)

William Scanlon (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

John Stanley (Salem, Mass.)

Sofia Teixeira (Hyannis, Mass.)

Radley Theolien (Dorchester, Mass.)

Liam Wise (Boxford, Mass.)

John Young (Plymouth, Mass.)

Unified Partners:

Ryan Benoit (Dedham, Mass.)

Amanda Ferhani (Dedham, Mass.)

Alyson Green (Hopkinton, Mass.)

Amelia Jackson (Harmony, R.I.)

Drew Johnson (Sudbury, Mass.)

Ian Miller (Attleboro, Mass.)

Esvin Morales (Attleboro, Mass.)

Tyler Rocchi (Attleboro, Mass.)

Remy St. Germain (Holden, Mass.)

About Special Olympics Massachusetts

Special Olympics Massachusetts (SOMA) provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programming for over 13,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state in over 900 year-round sporting competitions. Through the power of sport, the movement transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Massachusetts also works with hundreds of schools across the Commonwealth, using sports as a tool to create inclusive communities. Learn more at www.specialolympicsma.org.

