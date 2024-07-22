Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Patrick Yazbek

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed Australian midfielder Patrick Yazbek as a U22 Initiative Player during Major Leage Soccer's 2024 secondary transfer window. Yazbek will be available for selection for the club's opening match in the Leagues Cup 2024 against Mazatlán F.C. on July 31st. Tickets for the match can be purchased at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

Patrick is a progressive midfielder who helps create scoring chances out of midfield with his robust and dynamic link-up play, said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. His experiences with the Australian National Team as well as play in the top division in Norway at such a young age have already demonstrated unique attributes that should translate here in Major League Soccer.

The U22 Initiative allows clubs to sign players aged 22 or younger whose unrestricted acquisition fees do not count against the salary cap. Yazbek joins Dru Yearwood in this roster profile category with Nashville SC.

The 22-year-old most recently played for Viking FK, a top club in Norway's first division Eliteserien, appearing in 45 matches across all competitions since 2022 where he scored two goals and registered seven assists. During the 2023-24 season, Yazbek showcased his unique athletic abilities, including covering 7.58 miles per match on average, which would place him in the top 10 of all Major League Soccer players in 2024.

Prior to joining Viking FK, Yazbek was a member of Sydney FC in Australia's top professional soccer league, A-League Men, where he appeared 40 times across all competitions between 2021 and 2023 and Sydney FC 2 where he made 10 appearances in 2021. Before turning pro, he was a member of the Sydney FC Academy.

On the international stage, the midfielder has appeared 11 times for Australia's U23 National Team and one time for the Senior Team, playing 35 minutes in his nation's 5-0 win over Lebanon in a FIFA World Cup 26™ Qualifier.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Patrick Yazbek from Viking FK of Norway's Eliteserienas a U22 Initiative Player

Patrick Yazbek

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthdate: April 5, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Liverpool, New South Wales, Australia

Nationality: Australian

Last club: Viking FK

How acquired: Signed during the 2024 secondary transfer windowas a U22 Initiative Player

